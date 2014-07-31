Updated: Curse of Naxxramas Plague Quarter bugs persist, but progress being made

Update : Blizzard is making progress on the Plague Quarter issues, but serious problems remain. In an update posted today, the studio said it has fixed the bugs that caused players to be charged twice for Plague Quarter access, that denied access to the Plague Quarter after successfully completing the purchase and that caused an improper appearance of the "Closed" sign on the in-game shop. Unfortunately, the fixes are only good for players who haven't previously run into trouble; if you've already encountered the bugs, their effects will remain on your account and the current fix will do you no good.

Problems with payments giving the "Waiting for authorization" and "Another transaction is still in progress" messages, and players being prompted to purchase access to the Arachnid Quarter for zero currency are still under investigation.

Original Story : Blizzard is counseling patience as it digs into a Hearthstone: Curse of Naxxramas bug that's preventing players from purchasing access to the Plague Quarter.

A large number of players are reporting that after purchasing access to the Hearthstone: Curse of Naxxramas Plague Quarter, they're still not being allowed in. Some transactions are failing outright, while others succeed without actually granting access. The one sliver of good news is that Blizzard is aware of the problem and working on getting it fixed.

In-game gold will be returned about ten minutes after a failed transaction, according to a technical support update, although you'll need to log out and then back in again to register the change, while real money should be back within 72 hours, depending upon your bank's policies. Successfully-completed transactions that fail to grant access are a little trickier, and people in that boat will just have to be patient while Blizzard figures it out. It's also investigating a bug in which players are greeted with "Shop Closed" messages when trying to purchase access to Naxxramas wings.

Despite the assurances, some players are reporting that the refunds aren't actually being issued. Blizzard is asking anyone encountering problems purchasing and accessing the Plague wing to report them in a Battle.net forum thread. You may do so here . Also, check out our lengthy interview with Hearthstone developer Team 5's Ben Brode and Jason Chayes here . More deck slots or riot.