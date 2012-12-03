Fresh batch of Tomb Raider screenshots show raiding, possibly in tombs

After a harrowing chase down some crumbling, ancient corridors, we were able to retrieve these just-released Tomb Raider screenshots by way of Square Enix Ocean . They give us a look into the life of a young Lara Croft, featuring such day-to-day activities as examining mysterious, hanging bags by torchlight, shooting at a guy with a glowstick, and zip-lining over a wrecked prop plane. Just the usual.

Tomb Raider, the somewhat controversial prequel , is set for a March 5, 2013 release. We have had our expectations set pretty high for the PC version.

