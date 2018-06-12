Every game at E3 2018 and its PC outlook

It can be tough to keep up with all the reveals and new footage out of E3, so every year we put together a list of every game revealed or shown—even the ones that definitely aren't going to be on PC, because it's nice to know what might be influencing PC game designers in the coming years.

We'll be updating this list after each E3 press conference, including the latest trailers and our estimation of every game's PC release likelihood. Check back all week as we add new games.

The Elder Scrolls 6

Coming to PC? It has to be, right?

When's it out? Unknown

We knew Bethesda was kicking around a new Elder Scrolls, but it's nice to have it properly confirmed with a teaser, isn't it? They did just that at the Bethesda E3 Showcase. Behold: A mountain!

Starfield

Coming to PC? In all likelihood, yes

When's it out? Not sure

The long-rumored Bethesda space RPG has finally been announced. As with The Elder Scrolls 6, we didn't get much—just a brief teaser. We do know that it'll be a singleplayer game. And as Todd Howard mentioned, it's Bethesda's first wholly original game in 25 years. "Starfield is a game that we have spent years thinking about and working on," he said, "something we feel uniquely positioned to pull off and that we're incredibly excited about."

Fallout 76

Coming to PC? Yep

When's it out? November 14, 2018

We've finally seen Fallout 76 in action, and now know that it's an online-only survival game set in West Virginia. Base-building makes a grand return, and you'll be able to pick up whatever you plop down and move it wherever you like. A world four times bigger than Fallout 4's is home to new creatures based on local folklore. We'll be able to play a beta soon, we think, because Fallout 76 is only a few months away from release.

Doom Eternal

Coming to PC? It has to

When's it out? Not sure

The sequel to the excellent Doom reboot has been confirmed, but that's just about all we know. The Doom Slayer is going to be even more powerful, and they'll need to be against a purported twice as many demons. Also, the Cacodemons have arms now. What the hell. We'll find out more about Doom Eternal at QuakeCon in Dallas this August.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Coming to PC? Most likely

When's it out? 2019

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is a spin-off and sequel to Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, but it's set much later in Nazi-controlled 1980s Paris. Even more interesting is that it stars B.J. Blazkowicz's twin daughters. Even more interesting yet is that it's a co-op game. We'll get to play it in 2019.

Cyberpunk 2077

Coming to PC? Hell yes

When's it out? TBA

We finally got out first look at CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 at the Microsoft conference. It was a scene-setting trailer that showcased the tone of the world. We have no idea how explorable that massive city is yet, but it’s an exciting glimpse of the vibrant cyberpunk future CDPR are angling for.

Just Cause 4

Coming to PC? Of course

When's it out? December 4

We had an inkling Just Cause 4 was in the works, what with two leaks ahead of the actual announcement. After the third game felt a little too similar to the second, though, the fourth one needed a bit of a refresh, and it looks like that's coming in the form of elaborate weather effects.

Halo Infinite

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Unknown

Halo is finally coming back to PC after years away, although the trailer doesn't give too much away. It's really more of an engine demo than anything, but the description on YouTube does at least confirm it's coming to Windows 10, whatever it is.

Gears Tactics

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2019

Expect massive boss battles, tactical gameplay and a customisable squad in this unexpected PC-only Gears prequel. It's set 12 years before the first game, for those of you deep into the grimy, large-armed lore of the Gears series. It's being made by the team at Splash Damage, a frequent collaborator on the series.

Gears of War 5

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2019

The newest Gears of War entry made a surprisingly low-key debut at the Xbox conference. That is, until about 50 seconds into this trailer, when the action starts and a squidgy enemy gets knifed in the head. You'll star as Gears 4 character Kait in this one. Like the last entry, it's coming to PC.

Battletoads

Coming to PC? Probably

When's it out? 2019

Ancient Rare series Battletoads is returning in a new form, though there's not loads to say about it right now. It's a partnership with DLaLa studios, and while it wasn't specifically mentioned for PC, Microsoft's current policy is to release everything on Windows 10 too.

Dying Light 2

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? TBA

Excitingly, Dying Light 2 was introduced to the world by writer and designer Chris Avellone, who's working with developer Techland on creating a story where your decisions will have effects on the world around you. Expect everything in this sequel to get far scarier at night, obviously.

Kingdom Hearts 3

Coming to PC? No

When's it out? January 2019, on consoles

The Disney/Square Enix mash-up debuted some Frozen footage that its fans will no doubt love, but as ever, the series shows no signs of making the leap to PC.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2019

Published by Activision, surprisingly, the next From Software release will be a third-person action game directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki. The debut trailer is surprisingly heavy on story, but Souls fans will find some of the combat elements at least superficially familiar. Since we have a lot of Souls and Bloodborne obsessives on-team, this is easily one of the show's highlights so far.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? September 14

We knew Shadow of the Tomb Raider was coming for a while now, but E3 brought us the first look at the game in action. It's been billed as the final part of Lara's origin trilogy, and, well, it sure looks like a Tomb Raider game.

The Quiet Man

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? TBA

The weirdest—and worst—trailer from Square Enix's E3 showcase starts with a live action video of a seemingly deaf man approaching some poorly acted gangsters in an alley, and then punching them. This videogame looks bad, but it is coming to PC. More details will apparently be revealed in August.

The Division 2

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? March 15, 2019

The Division 2 made a pretty big splash at the Xbox conference, with an extended demo that showed off its new Washington DC environment, more open level design and new gear. It offers a nice contrast to the snowy streets of New York seen in the first game.

Forza Horizon 4

Coming to PC? Yep

When's it out? October 2, 2018

While we were pretty certain the UK has only one default weather type, grey skies with light rain, Forza Horizon 4 aims to prove us wrong with a British setting that'll constantly change seasons. You can collect over 450 cars in this one.

Devil May Cry 5

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Spring 2019

Devil May Cry returns in its original, Capcom-made format with this sequel, which will arrive over a decade after DMC4. It features three playable characters, including Nero and seemingly Dante, and looks faithful to the challenging hack-and-slash entries of old. Oh, they've scanned all the clothing into the game, if high fidelity jackets are your sort of thing.

Metro Exodus

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? February 22, 2019

The more outdoors-y third entry in the Metro series looks technologically impressive, as ever, but the real highlight of its E3 trailer is getting to see more exterior environments. It looks closer to a Stalker-style experience than the series has offered up in the past. Plus, we now know it's out early next year.

Jump Force

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2019

Since we don't have a Smash Bros equivalent on PC, we'll take any license mash-up fighter we can find. In this case, it's a Shonen Jump beat-'em-up, with characters from Death Note, Dragonball Z, One Piece and more in the mix. For the manga/anime fan in your life, it's a gift.

Anthem

Coming to PC? Yep

When's it out? February 22, 2019

At EA Play we got to see more gameplay and a cinematic of Anthem. It's very much a co-op shooter with live elements, with the ability to fly and go underwater. BioWare made a point of letting everyone know that there won't be any lootboxes, though there will be microtransactions for cosmetics. There won't be any romances either, sadly, but the game will be out on February 22.

Battlefield 5

Coming to PC? Yep

When's it out? October 11 (with Origin Access)

As usual, Battlefield 5 was announced a little before E3, and we got the big reveal at EA Play. For more footage of the game in action, check out this Nvidia gameplay. Unsurprisingly, there will be a battle royale mode, to be revealed later this year.

Jedi: Fallen Order

Coming to PC? Almost certainly

When's it out: Late 2019

Respawn Entertainment's Vince Zampella cheerily announced a new singleplayer Star Wars game at the EA conference. It is set between Episodes III and IV, in a time when the Jedi are being hunted down across the galaxy. There's literally nothing in the way of screens or videos yet, but this could be awesome.

Unravel 2

Coming to PC? Yep

When's it out? Now!!?!

Unravel 2 was straight-up released in the middle of the EA conference this year. Yarny is back, but now he has a pal that you can control in drop-in co-op sessions. Unless you want to play co-op online, anyway. Check out the reveal and launch trailer.

FIFA 19

Coming to PC? Yep

When's it out? September 28

EA has wrestled the UEFA Champions League license back from PES, and it's going to feature in pretty much every mode in the game. The so-far excellent story mode is coming back too, starring Alex Hunter. Details on FIFA Ultimate Team are coming later in the year.

Sea of Solitude

Coming to PC? Yes.

When's it out? Early 2019

This very pretty indie adventure was announced at the EA E3 conference with a trailer and some sad music. It's set in a world where humans turn into monsters if they get too lonely.

Madden 19

Coming to PC? Yes, remarkably.

When's it out? August 10

EA's excellent American Football series is coming back to PC after a long, long hiatus. "Real player motion" is this year's incremental update, but for PC players the whole package will seem new and shiny because the last PC Madden game came out TEN YEARS AGO.

Command & Conquer: Rivals

Coming to PC? No, mobile only.

When's it out? August 10

The next C&C game will be a competitive 1v1 mobile game, which is obviously a bit disappointing, but hey it might be fun? The gulf between the cinematic and the in-game action is hilarious at least. And Kane looks like a guy running his own craft beer bar these days.

NBA Live 19

Coming to PC? Nope

When's it out? September 7

Hey, you can't win them all. While Madden is making its way to PC for the first time in years, we're not getting so lucky with NBA Live. But hey, we had FIFA make a proper re-entry on PC in 2016, and with Madden coming this year, you've got to hope EA is planning on making all its sports games available on PC eventually.

Just Dance 2019

Coming to PC? No, but it is coming to the Wii. Yes, really.

When's it out? October 23

There was a dancing panda on stage. It was great fun.

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? June 26

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is free-of-charge and is billed as "your first steps into this world" of Life is Strange 2. It's out in two weeks' time and follows the adventures of superhero fanatic Chris who features in the trailer below.

Babylon's Fall

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2019

The latest from Platinum Games, Babylon's Fall dives deep into the fantasy genre with talk of the Oversoul, the Age of Dawn, the birth of a goddess, a World War, the formation of a New World Academy and a Judgement Day—among other equally fantastical scenarios.

Dragon Quest 11

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? September 4

Confirmed in March, Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age sets off in September. Expect a typically fantasy setting, typically genre-standard role-playing, typically whimsical characters, and typically cutesy Slimes.

Final Fantasy 14 / Monster Hunter: World crossover

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Summer 2018

Besides tell us it'll arrive in summer, Square Enix didn't say much else about the FF14/Monster Hunter: World crossover. Rathalos, a big red dragon and the longstanding face of Monster Hunter, was the headlining act of the announcement. Watch the trailer and make your own speculation:

Beyond Good and Evil 2

Coming to PC? Who really knows?

When's it out? See above

Beyond Good and Evil 2 popped up during Ubisoft's E3 2018 conference with another full-on cinematic trailer and a sliver of in-game footage. The latter gave us glimpses of its combat—on foot and in the air—while the former featured Jade, the original game's protagonist. Here's Ubisoft breaking all of that down.

Trials Rising

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? February 2019

Trials, the 2.5D motocross racing (and crashing) series, is back with Trials Rising. Ubisoft announced Rising at is E3 show today, showing off a series of ragdolling deaths at the hands of rudely-placed objects.

Skull & Bones

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2019

In solo or co-op, Ubisoft Singapore's Skull & Bones sends players to the seven seas. With ship customisation, rich trades routes to plunder and captains and crews to assemble you'll have your work cut(lass) out for you.

Starlink: Battle For Atlas

Coming to PC? No

When's it out? October 16



A space adventure about a group of "heroic interstellar pilots" on a mission to free the Atlas star system from an evil robot force named the Forgotten Legends. Switch players get an exclusive Starfox crossover.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? October 5

Set in Ancient Greece, Assassin's Creed Odyssey lets players write their own "epic odyssey" and become a "legendary Spartan hero". Expect huge scale battles, naval combat, and fights with a bear.

Transference

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Fall 2018

Transference, the "mind-bending psycho-thriller" announced at the start of 2016 by Ubisoft and Elijah Wood's SpectreVision, will be out this fall for VR and traditional platforms. It's a first-person exploration adventure about a family struggling with some serious issues, set inside a corrupted simulation created by a brilliant but "troubled" scientist named Raymond.

The Crew 2

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? June 26

We already knew The Crew 2 was PC bound, but now we know its open beta kicks off next week—on June 21-24.

Satisfactory

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? TBA

The first reveal at the PC Gaming Show was Coffee Stain Studios' first-person factory builder, Satisfactory. Check out an in-depth look at its sprawling production lines below.

Neo Cab

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? TBA

In Neo Cab, you're one of the last human drivers in an automated city, managing your emotions as you chat with passengers and confront dangerous powers. We got a new look at Neo Cab at the PC Gaming Show, and also an interview about how our character's emotions will affect the game.

Mavericks Proving Grounds

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? TBA

100-player battle royale? That's not enough royale for the creators of Mavericks. They're going to attempt to get 1,000 players into a giant, high-fidelity world. Check out the trailer and interview from the PC Gaming Show below. Beta signups are open now.

The Forgotten City

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2019

Based on the acclaimed Skyrim mod, The Forgotten City is a time-warping adventure in an underground city where one mistake kills everyone. This standalone version will feature "redesigned characters and dialogue, fresh twists, lore and endings, added combat and wall-climbing mechanics, an all-new orchestral score, professional voice acting, and motion capture animations," says the dev.

NIOH 2

Coming to PC? Probably, eventually

When's it out? 2019

A sequel to the inventive samurai vs. demons take on the Dark Souls formula, it looks like you might get to go full demon yourself if the Sony Conference teaser is anything to go by. The first game was exclusive to PS4 for a while but made it to PC eventually, it seems reasonable to expect the same for NIOH 2.

Resident Evil 2

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? January 25, 2019

We're really excited about this remaster of perhaps the best Resident Evil game of the series. It's much more than a texture update. It seems to adopt Resi 4's over-the shoulder style, and the environments are fully 3D, rather than pre-rendered.

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? September 4

Destiny 2's big mid-season expansion will take players back to the reef with lots of new story missions and a new raid and endgame. It doesn't look like that's going to be great news for fan-favourite Cayde-6, however.

Star Control: Origins

Coming to PC? Of course

When's it out? September 20

Stardock's Star Control reboot was officially revealed at The PC Gaming Show. If you heard Stardock and expected a 4X game, that's understandable, but it's actually an action RPG with "complete freedom to choose paths" within a "truly story-driven universe," they say.

The Sinking City

Coming to PC? Yep

When's it out? TBA

A super-creepy Lovecraft-inspired detective game, The Sinking City will drop us into an open world, and the developer says it won't hold our hand as we run a freeform investigation, finding clues and defending ourselves from monsters. Check out the spooks below.

Maneater

Coming to PC? Yep

When's it out? TBA

The game that got the best reaction at the PC Gaming Show is a big, open-world RPG—in which you're a shark. Tripwire's new publishing efforts brought us this 'sharkPG' and, as unironic Jaws Unleashed fans, our interest is piqued. Check out the PC Gaming Show segment below, and our interview here.

Morning Star

Coming to PC? Yep

When's it out? TBA

It looks like a 3D Stardew Valley at first, and then... not so much. A 'post-cyberpunk' cultivation game, Morning Star might take place in a world where things have gone wrong (you know, like the one we're headed toward), but it's an optimistic game, says the developer. Read our interview here.

Overwhelm

Coming to PC? Yep

When's it out? Right now

Untitled Publisher announced three games at the PC Gaming Show, including one that released as soon as it announced. Overwhelm is scary, says Austin. Check out the trailer below.

Bravery Network Online

Coming to PC? Yep

When's it out? TBD

Untitled Publisher's third game looks like a Pokemon-style battler. We don't know much about it, but there's a rowdy trailer below.

Sable

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? TBD

Sable look spectacular, so we're excited to find out more about the journey it'll take us on. According to the devs, it's a coming of age story in which we'll explore "ancient monuments, ruined architecture, and ships fallen from the cosmos."

Genesis Alpha One

Coming to PC? Yup

When's it out? September 4

Genesis Alpha One seems to be lots of things: shooter, base-builder, survival game. According to the developer: "In a near future ravaged by wars; corrupt regimes and global capitalism left unchecked have resulted in natural resource overexploitation and pollution, devastating the planet. As the Captain of a Genesis starship, you journey into uncharted space on the ultimate mission. Build and manage a space vessel, farm resources, deal with terrifying alien infestations, clone creatures and explore a vast, randomly generated universe."

Overkill's The Walking Dead

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? November 6

We've been waiting a while for this shooter based on The Walking Dead (not to be confused with Telltale's series), but it look like it'll finally be out this November. Check out the trailer from the PC Gaming Show below.

Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? August 14

It's almost time for the end. We got a new look at gameplay from Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season at the PC Gaming Show—check it out below.

Noita

Coming to PC? For sure

When's it out? TBD

'Every pixel is simulated' in this 2D roguelike, which seems to create lots of opportunities for absolute disaster. James got to play it, and enjoyed the chaos quite a bit.

Two Point Hospital

Coming to PC? Yep

When's it out? 2018

Despite some microphone troubles (great save, Day[9]), we got a fun look at Two Point Hospital's monobrow infestations at the PC Gaming Show.

Ooblets

Coming to PC? Yep

When's it out? 2018

Ooblets returned to the PC Gaming Show with another adorable trailer, this time showing off how Ooblets fight: in a dance off, of course.

Anno 1800

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2018

Ubisoft stopped by the PC Gaming Show with the latest in the Anno series. We got a bunch of new footage of the colony building sim, which you can check out below.

The Last of Us: Part 2

Coming to PC? Nope

When's it out? TBA

The Last of Us is a console-seller so don't expect it to be appearing on PC anytime soon. It's worth watching the video for the quality of the detail and the facial capture. Plus, there's more smooching! 2018 is the year of E3 smooches.

Derancine

Coming to PC? Unlikely

When's it out? TBA

This PSVR exclusive was annnounced at the Sony press conference. It's only of interest to PC players because it's being developed by Dark Souls and Bloodborne studio From Software. Perhaps we'll see future projects on Oculus Rift or the Vive.

Death Stranding

Coming to PC? Unknown

When's it out? TBA

Hideo Kojima's enigmatic new game got a lengthy showing at the Sony press conference. For the first time we saw what looks to be in-game footage of Norman Reedus doing some stealthy hiking. It's as weird and unsettling as previous teasers. It seems to be Playstation's baby at the moment, but there's an outside chance that it might come to other platforms at some point. Don't hold your breath.

Control

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2019

Max Payne and Alan Wake creators Remedy teased their new third-person action game at the Sony conference. It will apparently "challenge you to master the combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts, and reactive environments while fighting through a deep and unpredictable world."

The Walking Dead: Final Season

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? August 14

Upgraded visuals, better facial animation and more free-roaming environments are coming to The Walking Dead this summer. It's a big leap up from the Telltale games we're used to, and could be a great send-off for Clem and pals.

Hitman 2

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? November 13

Agent 47 is back for a full-length outing later this year. A beautiful Miami level featuring race cars and lots of parties was debuted at the PC Gaming Show.

Rapture Rejects

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? "2018-ish"

Fallout meets Don't Starve in the latest game from Tinybuild. It's a cartoon isometric battle royale game based on the Cyanide & Happiness web series.

Vigor

Coming to PC? Not announced yet

When's it out? TBA

A new multiplayer project from the DayZ and Arma devs set in post-apocalyptic Norway. It will be free to play, and is coming to Xbox Game Preview soon. Given Bohemia's past on PC, it seems likely we'll get a version of the game at some point.