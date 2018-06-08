Watch The PC Gaming Show here

Popular

Watch E3's annual showcase of unrevealed games, trailers, and tech coming to PC.

The PC Gaming Show is over! Our annual E3 showcase revealed new games, trailers, and featured interviews with some of PC gaming's most interesting devs. You can watch the full show above, and all of the individual trailers and interviews below. You can also find all the trailers and announcements in our news feed, and in our features on Morning Star, Maneater, Neo Cab, and Overwhelm.

Thank you to Sean "Day[9]" Plott and Frankie Ward for their impeccable hosting, to all the developers who brought their games and made it great, and to all the viewers at The Wiltern theater and streaming on Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, Facebook, and Steam.

Another special thanks to this year's sponsors: Oculus Rift, Acer, Improbable, Tripwire Interactive, Stardock Entertainment, Frontier, Team 17, and Drake's Cakes, without which PC gaming wouldn't have an official E3 presence. 

See all the segments from this year's PC Gaming Show below:

Satisfactory

Neo Cab

Mavericks Proving Grounds

The Forgotten City

Star Control

HUNT: Showdown

ArchAngel Hellfire

The Sinking City

Warframe

SEGA

Killing Floor 2

Maneater

Untitled Publisher

Jurassic World Evolution

Stormland

Night Call

Sable

Star Citizen

Acer

Genesis Alpha One

Drake's Cakes PAX contest

Just Cause 4

Overkill's The Walking Dead

Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season

Don't Starve: Hamlet 

Noita

Two Point Hospital

Realm Royale

Ooblets

Anno 1800

Rapture Rejects

Hitman 2

