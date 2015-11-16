Endless Legend and Dungeon of the Endless updates incoming

A few months ago Amplitude announced Endless Space 2, but that doesn't mean the developers there (the "Amplidudes and Amplidudettes") aren't working on anything else. In fact, both Endless Legend and Dungeon of the Endless are due to receive updates later this month.

First, on November 19 (this Thursday), Endless Legend will get a free update the team is calling "Forges of Creation", which—as the name suggests—is related to modding. While modding is already available, this update connects it to the Steam Workshop and makes further improvements: "for example by adding compatibility to a popular Map Editor (bring forth your favorite fantasy worlds to Endless Legend!) or the ability to reskin 3D units". The update also makes improvements to the AI, which will carry forward to Amplitude's other games in future.

That's all free, but they'll also release a paid-for content pack called The Lost Tales that includes 20 quests related to Minor Factions. There's also Echoes of Auriga, a pack of seven musical tracks composed by FlyByNo, along with some related items such as the "Harp of Noby Fly".

On November 24, Dungeon of the Endless will also get a free update called "Organic Matters", which contains content that was conceptualised by players in competitions. It includes the Organic Spaceship, three new monsters, a new Rosetta hero, new minor modules, a new ending sequence, and a gamepad interface.

Dungeon of the Endless will also get a mini content pack called The Rescue Team that adds three Rescue Team heroes with "very unique skills", two new monsters, and a new major module. If you want to find out more, Amplitude will talk about the updates on Twitch on this Thursday November 19.