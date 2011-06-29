Driver: San Francisco trailer brings back John Tanner

[bcvideo id="1027921862001"]

Police hero John Tanner is gearing up to take on his arch enemy, Jericho in the streets of San Francisco. The ex-racing driver turned high speed cop has a rough past, doesn't play by the rules and is willing to do whatever it takes to take the bad guys down.

This sounds familiar even before you introduce his straight laced, by-the-book partner trying to keep Tanner on the straight and narrow. It may sound like the setup for every street cop procedural ever made, but it promises lots of fast, violent driving in a huge recreation of San Fran. For an idea of how the game will play, check out our Driver: San Francisco preview , or head over to the official Driver: San Francisco site .