Crysis 2 back on Steam as Maximum Edition

Last June Crysis 2 was suddenly removed from the Steam store. The game was "expelled," in EA's words, because a separate agreement with another download service violated new rules from Steam, EA said.

This contract conundrum between Crytek and digital distributors seems to've been resolved: Crysis 2 is back on Steam as a $40 re-release. The Maximum Edition bundles existing multiplayer map pack content for the game. This version of the game is also available on Origin today, duh.

What's in Crysis 2's Maximum Edition:



Bonus XP - Access to preset classes plus a custom class



Scar weapon Skin - Scar assault rifle digital camouflage



Weapon Attachment - Day 1 access to scar hologram decoy



Unique Platinum Dog Tag - Display your multiplayer rank and stats

The Maximum Edition also includes the content of C2's Retaliation and Decimation packs:

Nine additional multiplayer maps supporting all game modes



Two new weapons - FY71 Assault Rifle and M18 Smoke Grenade



If you purchased Crysis 2 on Steam before it was removed, you can upgrade to the Maximum Edition for 50% the cost, EA says.