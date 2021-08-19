Which class to choose in Bless Unleashed

Looking for the best Bless Unleashed class? It's important to choose a playstyle you'll enjoy as you quest your way through the story to reach max level. And as Round8 Studio's MMORPG emphasises action combat, it's especially important to pick a class with which you're comfortable.

Bless Unleashed is a free-to-play MMORPG that has just released on PC, though it's been around on console for a while now. It also might be easy to confuse Bless Unleashed with Bless Online, an MMORPG that was around briefly a few years ago. But aside from Unleashed being set in the same universe and using the latter game's assets, it's a very different experience.

So if you're keen to jump in but are unsure which Bless Unleashed class to choose, this guide should help narrow down your options.

How Bless Unleashed classes work

There are five classes to choose from, and each has a unique feel. You're given a brief tutorial that introduces you to movement and basic class skills when you start playing. The game also throws you up against a boss-type enemy to help give you an idea of how it will perform in a prolonged fight.

While each class has its own unique abilities assigned to specific keys, your basic attacks—bound to left and right mouse buttons by default—can trigger different combo attacks, depending on the order you press them.

You can customise each class with different skills and abilities, so you can work around your preferred playstyle and the abilities that you find the most fun to use.

You can find the basics of each Bless Unleashed class listed below, their early skills to give you a taste of how they play, along with our impressions of each.

Berserker (melee damage dealer)

This axe-wielding class seems relatively slow, but there's quite a bit of satisfaction to be had from how powerful and intuitive it feels in the tutorial. You get access to a leap that lets you close in on enemies and knock them down. And no Berserker would be complete without the trademark whirlwind, axe-spinning attack, allowing you to deal damage to multiple enemies. The only real downside—aside from its slowness—is the same as with any melee class: you'll need to make sure you're ready to dodge any big incoming attacks to survive.

Seize (Available at level 1)

Use your axe to hook enemies to damage them. This skill does not break combos even when it is used during a combo.

Leap Attack (Available at level 1)

Leap up to 20 meters forward, dealing damage to enemies.

Whirlwind (Available at level 4)

Spin your axe around you as you move, repeatedly damaging nearby enemies. Lasts up to 4 seconds or until you release the attack.

Relentless Cleave (Available at level 7)

Gather your strength to unleash a series of crushing overhead blows as you advance through your enemies. The longer you charge this skill, the more attacks you will perform.

Mage (ranged damage dealer)

I generally prefer to play ranged classes, and I immediately fell in love with the mage. It feels seriously strong, and even when enemies close in, you have skills that can knock them back or slow them. If all else fails, you can teleport or dodge out of the way, but they're likely to be dead before they get anywhere near you. The casting feels quick, and you don't feel rooted in place, though there are some longer casts that can deal considerable damage if positioned correctly.

Arcane Flash (Available at level 1)

Amplify arcane energy and unleash it as a wide beam in front of you, damaging and knocking back affected enemies. This attack leads to a follow-up attack if used again within three seconds.

Frost Spike (Available at level 2)

Summon a Frost Spike that erupts from the ground beneath a single target. Cast again within three seconds to ignore the cooldown, up to three consecutive casts.

Frost Nova (Available at level 4)

Summons a circle of ice shards that erupt from the earth around you, damaging enemies caught within range.

Flame Wave (Available at level 7)

Summon a roaring fire that travels in a straight line in front of you, damaging enemies in its path. Cast again within three seconds to ignore the cooldown for up to three consecutive casts.

Ranger (ranged damage dealer)

After playing the fast-casting mage, the bow-wielding ranger feels less fluid—partially because you have to 'reload' after you've fired a set number of arrows. It certainly feels powerful, though and has no issues taking out enemies. And if something gets too close, you can kick and jump back to a safe distance.

This is the only class that felt more natural to me once you're out of the tutorial and get more time with it. There's a lot of potential with the Ranger, and it feels like it's a lot more nuanced than the other classes from the get-go and will likely benefit from learning as you level up and learn new abilities naturally.

Erupting Arrow (Available at level 1)

Fires an arrow that shoots shockwaves to the targeted enemy. You can execute a Finishing Attack by inputting an additional command while the enemy is airborne.

Lightning Arrow (Available at level 1)

Quickly fire multiple piercing arrows, damaging multiple enemies in the line of fire.

Parting Shot (Available at level 4)

Fires a shockwave that pushes back enemies in front of you and sends you 10 meters backwards. Pressing the button again after landing makes you slide. You can control the direction of your sliding action with the movement buttons.

Bottomless Quiver (Available at level 7)

Your skills consume no arrows for a certain amount of time. This skill does not break combos even when used during a combo.

Crusader (melee damage dealer/tank)

As the sword-and-board class, the crusader has a much quicker attack speed than the berserker but deals noticeably less damage. The upside is that the class works as good support and can buff other players, though knowing when and how to use your abilities is key. It's still fun to play, nonetheless, and you can always opt for damage over tanking oriented skills as you level.

Daring Assault (Available at level 1)

Leap up to 20 meters forward, dealing damage and knocking down affected enemies.

Final Strike (Available at level 1)

Fill your weapon with radiant light, then unleash it all at once in a single devastating thrust to damage and knock back enemies in front of you. The longer you charge this skill, the more damage it will deal.

Resolute Warcry (Available at level 4)

Bolsters the righteous with an inspiring Warcry, granting the Crusader and party members within 50 meters +10% Defense for 40 seconds.

Twin Slash (Available at level 7)

Quickly fires energy from the sword to attack enemies at range. Can be used up to two times in a row. This skill does not break combos even when used during a combo.

Priest (healer/ranged damage dealer)

The priest feels like a slightly watered-down version of a mage. It is a healer though, so this is expected, and that doesn't mean it can't deal its fair share of damage. Combat feels fun—if slightly less impactful than the other ranged classes—though, you can buff other players and heal and shield yourself through damage. And, like the crusader, you can always opt for a damage build if you get tired of trying to keep others alive.

Holy Flame (Available at level 1)

Throws the target into the air and inflicts the Holy Flame debuff, dealing damage over time for 12 seconds. This effect can stack up to three times.

Divine Strike (Available at level 1)

Summons a Divine Strike, damaging enemies in front of you. This skill does not break combos even when used during a combo.

Sacred Ground (Available at level 4)

Imbues sacred power into the ground and increases allies' Attack Power by 10% for 40 seconds. Using Sacred Ground again when it's already activated ignites the ground and damages enemies on it. This skill does not break combos even when used during a combo.

Healing Sphere (Available at level 7)

Create an orb of healing magic that floats in place, allowing you or an ally to walk through it to restore HP. The orb disappears after 20 seconds if not used. (This skill's effectiveness increases with Attack Power.)