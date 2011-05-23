APB: Reloaded open beta to kick off today

the APB: Reloaded open beta was set to go live last week , but ended up delayed at the last minute because of a connection bug. GamersFirst have posted on the APB: Reloaded blog to say that the problems have been fixed, and the open beta is set to kick off today. The open beta servers are now set to go live at 6:00am PST/ 9:00am EST/ 14:00 UK and 15:00 CEST. You can also find out more on the APB: Reloaded Twitter account , and their Facebook page. See you in San Paro.