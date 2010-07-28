Alliance wins at cardboard Warcraft

Let this be a life lesson. There are no better ways to solve conflicts than by rendering them in cardboard and letting fireworks determine the victor. World of Warcraft guild Ouroboros have done precisely that by constructing delightful cardboard replica's of both the Horde and Alliance aerial gunships and letting them solve their differences through the use of brightly coloured explosives.

Not that it's a particularly fair contest. The Horde zepplin seems to have been loaded with remarkably weedy whizz-bangs compared to the Alliance ship's mighty arsenal of oohs and ahhs. Clearly cardboard orcs must now seek their cardboard revenge.