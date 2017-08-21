Age of Empires Definitive Edition set for October, AoE 2 and 3 remasters are coming too

Microsoft announced a little earlier today that Age of Empires 4 is in development, but that's not the only big news on the AoE front. It also revealed that Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, with 4K graphics, a remastered soundtrack, and improved gameplay, will be released on October 19. Even better: Age of Empires 2 and 3 will be getting the same treatment.

Exciting news from #gamescom2017: @AgeOfEmpires: Definitive Edition [T] will be released on Oct. 19. Watch the trailer now. pic.twitter.com/CJI9ggIIPZAugust 21, 2017

"Built as an homage to PC gamers everywhere, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition will show the classic at its best, exclusively for Windows 10 and available for purchase from the Windows Store," Microsoft Studios creative director Adam Isgreen said on the Xbox Wire.

"We couldn’t just relaunch one. Just like we created the Age of Empires: Definitive Edition to honor fans of the series and PC gamers everywhere, we wanted to commit to improving the entire franchise. Get ready for history to repeat itself!"

A blog post on the Age of Empires site lists a few of the features coming to the new Definitive Edition, including the addition of attack move, higher 250-300 population cap​ options, unit queuing, right-click mouse scrolling, and contextual rally points.

If this looks like your thing, you can sign up for the Definitive Edition closed beta—and, I would assume, future updates about the AoE 2 and 3 remasters—via the Age of Empires Insiders Program.