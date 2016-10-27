Steep, Ubisoft's extreme sports sandbox, gets a beta next month

If you're anything like me you've sorely missed the SSX series since its last instalment back in the heady days of 2011, but hopefully Ubisoft's Steep will fill that gap. The open world extreme sports game features skiing, snowboarding, paragliding and wingsuit flying, and you'll be able to compete with friends as well.

The game releases on December 2, but before then, Ubisoft is hosting two betas: one that you have to register for, and one that will be open to all. The first happens between November 10-14, while the latter happens between November 18-21. You can sign up for the first one over here.

If you're keen to see the game in action, there's a substantial 15 minute gameplay video showing off some of the not-to-be-tried-at-home escapades. Tom Senior had some thoughts about the game upon its reveal at E3, writing that it's "accessible and immediate", among other things.