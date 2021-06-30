Popular

People are really pissed at Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster's ugly fonts

The curse of the Final Fantasy remakes lives on.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Square Enix cannot seem to get it right when it comes to rereleases of its old Final Fantasy RPGs. For years players have been pissed that the PC versions were shoddy mobile ports that replaced the original pixel art with plastic, cheap-looking sprites that robbed the early games of their original aesthetic (in addition to just being extremely ugly). It was a cardinal sin.

If you wanted to play Final Fantasy 6 in its original form, your best bet was to emulate the original SNES or Game Boy Advance versions rather than play the ugly mobile ports. And though the bitterness has softened over the years, these crappy remakes always felt like a bit of a stain on Final Fantasy's reputation.

That's why it was such a pleasant surprise when, during Square Enix's E3 2021 press conference, it was announced that the first six Final Fantasy games were being remastered. Again. This time as the "Pixel Remaster," which implied Square Enix had finally listened to the complaints about the ugly art and was restoring the original pixel art (or improving on it in some way).

Today, we got a good look at the new art style and it's very much improved and looks suitably pixelated. But my god, just look at how awful the font is!

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

(Image credit: Square Enix)
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

(Image credit: Square Enix)
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Aside from the fact that it clashes entirely with the new pixel art look, it's also just ugly and does nothing to evoke the high fantasy drama this series is beloved for. It looks especially hideous in dialogue boxes, where words are bafflingly squished together, leaving enormous chunks of empty space.

Naturally, it didn't take long for players to point this out on Twitter, where people began cracking jokes and expressing their confusion over the choice.

It's a tiny detail, but it's honestly dried up my enthusiasm for these remasters. After all, these are RPGs with a lot of text in them—and despite being decades old Square Enix is charging between $12 and $18 for each one ($80 for the whole bundle). That's a lot of money to spend on ugly fonts. It's also just frustrating that Square Enix seems to bungle modernizing these games by screwing with the style in some way. 

The first three Final Fantasy games of the Pixel Remaster are launching on July 28. Here's hoping Square Enix decides to change the font before then (or some divine modders intervene shortly after release).

Steven Messner
Steven enjoys nothing more than a long grind, which is precisely why his specialty is on investigative feature reporting on China's PC games scene, weird stories that upset his parents, and MMOs. He's Canadian but can't ice skate. Embarrassing.
