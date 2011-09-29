Deus Ex: Human Revolution DLC packs patch in pre-order missions and weapons

The Explosive Mission Pack and Tactical Enhancement Pack DLC bundles for Deus Ex: Human Revolution have arrived on Steam, giving us the opportunity to pay for the pre-order bonuses that pre-orderers got for free.

The Explosive Mission pack adds a grenade launcher and a remote detonated explosive device for maximum explosions. The pack also contains the bonus Tong's Rescue mission. That costs £1.99 / $2.99.

The Tactical Enhancement pack tactically enhances Jensen with a great big double barrelled shotgun for maximum tactics. It also includes a silenced sniper rifle and, annoyingly for purists keen to earn their in-game cash, 10,000 extra credits. That's on Steam now for £1.19 / $1.99.

Both sets of DLC are available as a single pack which costs £2.49 / $3.99.

This feels a bit odd. There was a network of confusing pre-order DLC deals in the run up to Human Revolution's release, and weapons like the remote detonated explosive that provides creative new options in combat should really have been in the game in the first place. And that's before we consider the extra mission. It's as though those who paid full price on launch day are being punished for not gambling on a pre-order. Will you be picking up these DLC packs?