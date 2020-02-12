Conan Chop Chop has been delayed again

Conan Chop Chop, the co-op roguelite that originally masqueraded as an April Fools' gag, won't be hitting its February 25 release date. It's been delayed before, but apparently Mighty Kingdom still needs to get that "final chop in place," according to CEO Philip Mayes.

Instead of a typical Conan adventure, all muscles and blood and dongs, Conan Chop Chop is a cartoon romp where up to four players can chop their way across random maps and hoover up loot. It's still an official Conan game, though, and published by Funcom.

It's a couch co-op game, though technically you can play online through Remote Play Together. Unfortunately, I've had no luck with it myself. There was too much lag, and absent the ability to predict the future we weren't able to get very far on our adventure.

Trying it solo, I couldn't shake the feeling it would be better with pals, but I think I'll have to wait for Remote Play Together to improve before I find out. Or I could just cram my friends into my office and make them huddle around my PC like barbarians.

Mighty Kingdom and Funcom haven't settled on a new release date yet, but it will apparently appear in the second quarter of 2020.