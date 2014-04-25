Card Hunter: Attack of the Artifacts expansion out now, adds multiplayer league system

Now is a good time to check-in with Card Hunter . Blue Manchu just released its first expansion, Attack of the Artifacts, and it includes new adventures, cards, weapons, and monsters.

You can purchase the Attack of the Artifacts content for $15, and it includes 5 treasure hunt adventures, 9 new figures, 1 month of club membership and 3 magnificent chests. It also adds 70 new cards, 200 new items, and a new multiplayer league system, which allows you to play as monsters with their own cards and challenge others on new boards to win treasure chests, unique figures, and precious pizza.

During launch week, you can also log into the game once a day to receive a free magnificent artifact chest and try the new league system for free.

If you haven't played it before, Card Hunter is a free-to-play hybrid of tabletop RPG and collectible card game presented as an endearing homage to D&D basement sessions. That's not a description you hear everyday, which is why Card Hunter was our most original game of 2013 . Oh, and as Robert's review found, it was super fun.