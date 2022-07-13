The best UK Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals

This might be the best Amazon Prime Day ever in terms of PC gaming deals. Not because Jeff Bezos has suddenly come over all benevolent towards us PC people, but because we're nearing the end of this current generation of hardware and Prime Day sits just before the new one kicks off.

You've officially got one more day to pick up the best deals around, as Prime Day is obviously a two-day event these days—it ends on the 13th of July at midnight. We do expect the deals to last for a little while longer though, so you've still got time.

This is the last sales event before the new Intel and AMD processor ranges come out, and before AMD and Nvidia launch their new graphics cards. That means there are plenty of discounts on full gaming PCs, gaming laptops, monitors, and yes, even deals on graphics cards. That last entry in particular is not something I thought I'd get to say again so soon, yet here we are.

What a world, eh? Wait for two years for GPUs to actually become available and suddenly there are so many that people actually start discounting them. That's partly because this generation is coming to an end, but also because the cryptocurrency mining boom has gone bust and second-hand graphics cards are likely to ease demand for brand new ones from this current generation.

And, if there are more GPUs on the shelves, there's a great chance that we'll continue to see them on offer. The high-end cards are the most likely to see serious discounts—indeed, there are sub-MSRP RTX 3090 Ti and RX 6950 XT GPUs on offer today—but what you should really be looking out for are the mid-range cards, such as the RTX 3060 Ti. Those are likely the furthest away from being replaced by next-gen versions.

But there is also a host of Amazon's own tech on offer, alongside other PC components, peripherals, gaming monitors, and even gaming chairs. You'll find some stellar discounts on SSDs as the new PCIe 5.0 generation draws close too.

But it isn't just Amazon that has discounts on PC gaming hardware, as every retailer under the sun hitches themselves to Jeff's sales wagon. That means you can expect the likes of Dell/Alienware to be shipping discounted laptops and full PCs, as well as Ebuyer and Overclockers hoping to one-up Amazon and each other with tech deals.

And who benefits if everyone's vying to offer the biggest discounts? Us!

We're still here, digging through the deals to pick the ones you should be paying attention to, and which ones are either too good to be true, or simply not worth your cash even with a hefty discount. And our deals-hunting bots will be on hand from now until the Amazon Prime Day dust has settled, picking the best deals in every category every hour of the day.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 | RTX 3060 | Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 120Hz | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £899.99 £749.99 at Amazon (save £150) (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming laptop we've found, and the first time that it's ever dropped below the £800 mark, too. Granted there are some sacrifices made to deliver the GPU performance at this price. Notably the RAM and SSD are pretty miserly, but compromises always have to be made, and the CPU and GPU combination will deliver great gaming performance on the 120Hz 1080p screen.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming F15 | RTX 3060 | Core i7-11800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,199 £849.95 at Overclockers (save £350) (opens in new tab)

This RTX 3060-powered laptop has dropped below the £1000 mark for Prime Day. This machine offers 16GB RAM, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch screen won't leave you squinting at the screen on longer gaming sessions either, thanks to that 144Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) MSI Katana GF66 | RTX 3060 | Core i7-11800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,199 £849 at Amazon (save £350) (opens in new tab)

This is a healthy saving on a gaming laptop. It boasts an RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. The 512GB NVMe SSD may be a touch on the small side but this laptop is still a solid choice if you're looking for a portable alternative to a gaming desktop for under £1,000.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 | RTX 3070 | Ryzen 7 5800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,399.99 £999.97 at Amazon (save £400.02) (opens in new tab)

The only bad thing I have to say about this spec is the size of that SSD, ideally, I'd want a cool 1TB. But I can compromise when it allows me to grab an RTX 3070-powered laptop with an excellent AMD Zen 3 CPU for less than £1,200. The rest of the spec is excellent, and hey, external SSDs aren't that pricey these days if you need a little more storage on the go.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 |RTX 3050 | Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 120Hz | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | £749 £599 at Dell (save £150) (opens in new tab)

This has dropped to a great price if you're looking to break into the portable PC gaming market. The Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 will let you run most modern games comfortably if you drop the settings a touch. And, while the RAM and the 256GB storage might be a little on the low side, the saving makes this machine well worth considering. Especially as it's one of the few machines that you can still upgrade memory and SSD later on if you wish.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion T5 | RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 5 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £1,099 £799 at Amazon (save £300) (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to break into the wonderful world of PC gaming, this is a great machine for the price. Boasting an RTX 3060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and 16GB of RAM, you'll play most games comfortably. The 1TB of SSD space isn't to be sneezed at either and means you'll have plenty of room to store your favourite games. At under £800, this gaming desktop is the cheapest it's ever been.

(opens in new tab) CCL Horizon 5M | RTX 3060 Ti | Ryzen 5 4500 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £1,006.99 at CCL (opens in new tab)

It's worth stating up front that this machine is only this price because you can choose to have it ship without a Windows 11 installation. That will save you £65 off the standard price and you can install your own OS, whether that's Linux or Windows, when you get your system home. That will gain you an RTX 3060 Ti system for a decent price. The only let-down is maybe that odd Ryzen 4000-series CPU. It's a Zen 2-based chip, but still a six-core, 12-thread option.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Orion 3000 | RTX 3060 Ti | Core i5 12400 | 16GB RAM | 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD | £1,299 £1,099 at Currys (save £200) (opens in new tab)

Right, the first thing to say is, yes, that SSD is miserly beyond all degrees. Just 256GB of speedy storage just isn't enough in 2022. But this is PC gaming and sometimes compromises have to be made, and there is still plenty of sloooooow storage to help. And a larger SSD is just a cheap upgrade down the line. The rest of the spec is fine, though, with one of our favourite Intel budget chips, and the excellent RTX 3060 Ti helping you plough through games.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 25L | RX 6600 XT | Ryzen 7 5700G | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £1,349 £1,099 at Currys (save £250) (opens in new tab)

The RX 6600 XT will deliver a slightly higher level of gaming performance than the RTX 3060. I mean, it's close, but on average across our benchmarking suite the AMD card has the edge at 1440p gaming by a few frames per second. And this rig will deliver a great 1440p gaming experience, with an eight-core, 16-thread CPU, and plenty of storage and memory to back it all up.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen | RTX 3090 | Core i9 11900K | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD + 2x 1TB HDDs | £2,799.99 £2,199.95 at Amazon (save £600) (opens in new tab)

This gaming PC is for those who don't mind spending extra cash for a higher-end rig. With an RTX 3090, a top-end 11th Gen processor, and 32GB of RAM, you won't struggle to run any game on max settings. This PC also boasts a lot of storage, giving you a total of 3TB to house even the beefiest AAA games without breaking a sweat. The current price is also the cheapest we've seen for this particular machine.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC | 12GB GDDR6X | 10,240 shaders | 1,710MHz Boost | £1,389.99 £949.99 at Amazon (save £440) (opens in new tab)

The RTX 3080 is our main recommendation for this generation, but if you need more raw grunt, then the RTX 3080 Ti provides it without going completely over the top in the way the RTX 3090 does. This is still very much excessive, but at least it looks really cool with its massive white triple-fan, triple-slot cooler.

(opens in new tab) Zotac RTX 3080 Trinity LHR | 12GB GDDR6X | 8,960 shaders | 1,725MHz Boost | £1,169.99 £799.99 at Overclockers UK (save £370) (opens in new tab)

This is the slightly newer take on the RTX 3080 that has an extra 2GB of GDDR6X to call its own. There's a nominal bump to the sticker price because of this, but given the state of the market, it's almost impossible to detect. What you do get for the money is a powerful GPU capable of 4K gaming with all the effects maxed out. Even reduced, this is still pricey, but it's oh so powerful.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,800MHz Boost | £939.98 £779.99 at Amazon (save £159.99) (opens in new tab)

This card represents the original take on the RTX 3080, so it only seems fair that it's the most affordable of the three RTX 3080s here. For £780 you get 10GB of GDDR6X and 8,704 CUDA Cores—256 less than you get with the slightly newer 12GB version of the card. Importantly, you can max everything out with this card, even at 4K, and enjoy some serious high-end gaming.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RX 6800 XT Gaming OC | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,285MHz Boost | £818.99 £649.99 at Overclockers (save £169) (opens in new tab)

The RX 6800 XT is a powerful GPU, offering comparable performance to the GeForce RTX 3080 in loads of games. The only caveat is ray tracing still heavily favours Nvidia's offering. Importantly you're not going to see an RTX 3080 for this sort of cash, making this Gigabyte card the power play for serious gamers. You'll enjoy 4K performance happily enough with this for sure.

(opens in new tab) Zotac RTX 3060 Twin Edge | 12GB GDDR6 | 3,584 shaders | 1,777MHz Boost | £409.99 £375.63 at Box (save £34) (opens in new tab)

Admittedly this isn't the biggest saving you'll see this Amazon Prime Day, but it still makes for the cheapest RTX 3060s we can find right now. You get a quality cooler for your money that runs cool and quiet and you get to hit smooth frame rates at 1080p and even 1440p if you're prepared to tweak the settings.

(opens in new tab) PowerColor RX 6600 Fighter | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 shaders | 2,491MHz Boost | £459.99 £289.98 at Ebuyer (save £170.01) (opens in new tab)

The Radeon RX 6600 isn't a bad GPU for the right money, and this reduction to below £300 makes this one of the cheapest options around. The performance isn't far off Nvidia's RTX 3060, which means you're hitting silky smooth frame rates at 1080p without having to hack the settings. This is a quiet running card too.

(opens in new tab) MSI Optix G241 | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 144Hz | £189 £122 at Amazon (save £67) (opens in new tab)

This is normally the sort of price you'd expect to pay for maybe a 1080p TN panel, or an IPS with just a 75Hz refresh rate. But this is a genuine gaming monitor with great specs for an entry-level screen. This will make your games look great, and doesn't need an amazing GPU to do so.

(opens in new tab) Samsung U28R550UQR | 28-inch | 4K | IPS | 60Hz | £249.99 £199 at Amazon (save £50.99) (opens in new tab)

With a maximum refresh rate of just 60Hz, it's pushing it to call this a gaming monitor, but if you're looking to get a 4K monitor without having to remortgage, there's plenty to like here. Samsung's a solid brand for starters, it's an IPS panel too, looks good, and it's down to just £199 right now.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 280Hz | £299 £249 at Amazon (save £50) (opens in new tab)

The TUF screens have always been good value, and this one is no exception. This IPS panel may only boast 1080p but come with astounding 280Hz refresh rate, this price makes it well worth a look for anyone looking to up their competitiveness in online shooters. Traditionally super-high refresh rates have commanded a high price, even with 1080p TN. But here you're getting a good-looking IPS panel to boot.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G5 Series | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | £299.99 £229 at Amazon (save £70.99) (opens in new tab)

This monitor has never been cheaper than this, and delivers a lot of screen for the money, too. You're getting a quality Samsung panel, with a 1440p native res and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's also sporting a tight 1000R curve and a 27-inch display which will just about deliver on the extra immersion that's meant to engender. You're also getting FreeSync Premium support, so low input latency and a smooooooth gaming experience.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G27Q | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 144Hz | £339.99 £259.99 at Amazon (save £80) (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a new panel to compliment your gaming set-up, this is a good choice all around, hitting the sweet spot for a modern gaming monitor at a fantastic price. It's not the fanciest-looking monitor out there, but it boasts 1440p native resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, and the rich colours more than make up for its rather basic aesthetic. If you're still on the fence, this is as cheap as it's ever been.

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear Curved | 34-inch | 1080p | IPS | 144Hz | £449.99 £349.99 at Amazon (save £100) (opens in new tab)

This monitor is a great choice if you want to break into the world of curved monitors. As well as a 1ms response time, this IPS panel has a relatively speedy 144Hz refresh rate. That's a lot of monitor for the £350 price tag, and would be a fine addition to any gaming set-up. Our only note of warning would be that 1080 pixel height can look more restrictive than normal in an ultrawide on the desktop, but will still look great in games.

(opens in new tab) Iiyama G-Master | 34-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | £479 £324.99 at Box (save £154.01) (opens in new tab)

This is a great price for an ultrawide gaming monitor, and it's never been as cheap as this before. I've got the flat-screen version of this screen, and it's been a great purchase for me. And, though I'm not necessarily a fan of curved panels, on a 3440 x 1440 ultrawide resolution it makes the most sense of any curved screen.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000 MB/s reads | 5,300 MB/s writes | £264.95 £159.95 at Overclockers (save £105) (opens in new tab)

This SSD deal is almost too good to miss. The SN850 is arguably the PCIe 4.0 drive to beat, and consistently gives the Samsung 980 Pro's performance a run for its money. It's our favourite high-speed SSD, and at this price makes a great upgrade for your gaming set-up.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN770 NVMe SSD | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150 MB/s reads | 4,900 MB/s writes | £255 £132.99 at Amazon (save £122.01) (opens in new tab)

This SSD may not match the performance of the pricier SN850, but it's still a decent budget option for anyone stuck on a PCIe 3.0 motherboard but with a yearning for an upgrade in the near future. This SSD is as speedy as any PCIe 3.0 drive, but will exceed that as soon as you upgrade to a PCIe 4.0 board.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 NVMe SSD | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500 MB/s reads | 3,000 MB/s writes | £110.99 £71.99 at Amazon (save £39) (opens in new tab)

This deal lets you bag a full 1TB of fast PCIe 3.0 SSD storage for less than £75. That's plenty of space for a boot drive and a host of your favourite games. The 2TB WD Black SN770 is certainly a better deal, but if that's too rich for your blood, or goes out of stock, the Samsung 980 is solid back up option.

(opens in new tab) Seagate FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300 MB/s reads | 6,900 MB/s writes | £399.99 £249.99 at Amazon (save £150) (opens in new tab)

Seagate is perhaps best known for mechanical HDDs, but you shouldn't write off this great SSD deal. It's one of the pricier options we have listed but the numbers speak for themselves, providing you have PCIe 4.0 support on your motherboard. If you're after super-fast loading times and plenty of storage, this is a solid deal.

