This Lenovo gaming PC with a GTX 1650 Super is on sale for $744 ($56 off)

Thanks to Nvidia's GTX 16-series graphics cards, as well as competition from AMD, entry-level gaming PCs can be surprisingly capable these days. Lenovo's Legion Tower 5 PC with a GTX 1650 Super is a solid option for 1080p gaming, and now you can get it for just $743.99 from Newegg—a discount of $56 from the original price.

The model on sale has a Core i5 10400F processor, part of Intel's newer 10th-generation line-up of CPUs. You get 6 cores, 12 threads, and support for two memory channels. Speaking of which, the Legion desktop only comes with 8GB RAM standard, so it would be a good idea to pop in another 8GB stick of DDR4 2933 memory (which goes for ~$50 right now).

For graphics, the Legion desktop comes equipped with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 Super. That's one of Nvidia's lower-end graphics cards, and the 4GB of VRAM will be a bottleneck in some more demanding games, but it still offers a good experience at 1080p. Check out our full GTX 1650 Super review for benchmarks and more information.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gaming PC | $744 (save $56)

This is a great option for an entry-level gaming PC, complete with a GTX 1650 Super graphics card and 12 CPU threads. The small SSD and 8GB RAM are a bit disappointing, but those can be easily fixed with cheap upgrades later on. (Posted: 7/27)View Deal

Other specifications include a 256GB SSD as the main drive, a 1TB hard drive for games, a 650W power supply, an Intel B460 motherboard, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. Lenovo is also throwing in a free keyboard and mouse, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit comes pre-installed so you're up-and-running in no time.

If this PC isn't quite what you're looking for, take a look at our roundup of gaming PC deals for more worthwhile sales. We also have a list of the best gaming PCs in general.