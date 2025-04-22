A blessing from the gaming laptop gods: The RTX 4070-equipped Asus G16 is back down to $1,140

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13620H | 16-inch | 1080p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,139.99 at Best Buy (save $460)

The 2023 G16 might not have the fancy OLED of the later models, but it's still a premium-feeling gaming laptop that slips in your bag with ease. The downside here is the 512 GB SSD, but a spare M.2 slot means an upgrade is an easy thing to achieve with a bit of screwdriver twiddling. That 120 W RTX 4070 isn't quite the full-fat version, but it's an excellent match for a 1080p 165 Hz panel. It's still a very desirable machine for a reasonable price.

Laptop prices are rubbish right now, etc, etc. But I've spent all morning with my hands deep in the murky mires of gaming laptop deals, and I've come up with the portable gaming equivalent of a gold watch: The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 2023 is available for $1,140 at Best Buy again, and all seems right with the world.

Yes, there are new RTX 50-series laptops on the way, and yes, we were promised that the RTX 5070 versions would start at $1,299. We've yet to see one for sale at that price, though, and I'd say that prediction (given the current state of *gestures around me* everything going on with pricing right now) is less certain than it used to be.

What is certain, however, is that this little beauty is still a great deal in 2025. It's got a superbly slim chassis, the type that makes it easy to throw in your bag and take on your next flight.

Sure, it's not quite the aluminium CNC-ed frame you get with the latest Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 2025, but at this price, who cares? Similarly, it's not got a stunning OLED display like the more modern (and much more expensive) versions, instead opting for a 165 Hz 1080p IPS panel.

That might sound a bit low-res these days, but spread across 16 inches, I reckon it'll still look great. Plus, it's a great match for the 120 W RTX 4070 inside, which should have little trouble pushing frame rates to the upper limits of that refresh rate—especially with some DLSS upscaling and frame generation help.

The major downside here is the 512 GB SSD, which will make fitting a few modern games alongside a Windows installation a serious squeeze. Luckily, the 2023 G16 has a second M.2 slot, so sticking a cheap 1 TB NVMe drive alongside it should be no great fuss later on.

So, what you get here is a slim, portable, great-looking gaming laptop with decently powerful specs for very reasonable money, right at this very moment. I know it's tempting to wait to see what the new generation of gaming lappys brings—but if I were looking for a laptop around the $1,000 mark right now, I'd stretch my pocketbook just a bit further for this one.