This amazing 4K TV deal gets you a Samsung QLED TV for less than $500, its lowest ever price

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

Getting a QLED 4K TV deal this good is rare. Normally you would have to pay a pretty high premium for one of Samsung's QLED TVs, which is powered by quantum dot technology to deliver a superior picture and brighter colors (compared to regular LED). That's what makes this Black Friday TV deal so fantastic—over at Walmart, you can bring home Samsung's 43-inch QLED QN43Q60R (2019 model) TV for only $497.99 right now.

We've never seen this unit dip below $500 before—it's typically sold for between $650-$700 over the past six months. Walmart's discounted pricing easily makes this one of the better Black Friday deals in general. Same goes for the 65-inch model we wrote about (it's on sale for $997.99 at Walmart, down from its $1,799.99 list price), except this one is half the price. It's basically the same TV, but in a smaller, more affordable package. QLEDs don't have quite the same black levels as OLED, but their peak brightness levels are higher, with some top-range sets hitting 2000 nits.

There's a lot to like about this TV. It offers up a 4K resolution with HDR10 support (no Dolby Vision though, unfortunately), as many modern TVs do, but stands out with a 120Hz native refresh rate (240Hz effective via motion blur). Combined with quantum dot tech, this TV is capable of producing rich and vibrant images, while keeping the action smooth.

It also does well with PC gaming. Rtings analyzed the larger 60-inch version and found it offered "outstanding low input lag" when the TV's Game Mode is enabled, noting that it works great with both PCs and Xbox One consoles.

Outside of gaming, there is an array of streaming apps built into this TV, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Now, YouTube, and more. There's also an Apple TV so you can easily beam content from your iPhone or iPad, if you own an iOS device. It's just an overall fantastic TV at a great price.

Black Friday gaming laptops | Black Friday SSD deals | Black Friday gaming chairs | Black Friday monitor deals | Black Friday TV deals | Black Friday graphics cards