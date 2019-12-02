This 4K TV is a cheap, no-frills choice at only $280 for Cyber Monday

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

This 55-inch VIZIO HDR TV is everything you need in a basic 4K TV and right now at Walmart it's reduced to $280. It'll usually set you back $450. Even on Amazon it's going for $391.64 right now.

If you're looking for a 4K television to plug an HDMI cable into and do some couch gaming, but don't need a bunch of additional features, this VIZIO model has got you covered. It's a basic LED screen rather than QLED or OLED, but when you're playing Overcooked 2 or LEGO Marvel Superheroes then honestly you're not likely to notice the difference. It's still HDR and it's got all the streaming features covered. Chromecast is built-in, and it works with Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit.

It also has voice-control support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and virtual surround sound thanks to DTS Studio Sound II from the TV's two built-in speakers.

VIZIO 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV | $279.99 (save $198)

You want your 4K resolution, your high dynamic range support, your smart TV apps and voice control compatibilities? Here you go. We got to move these color TVs.View Deal

