Star Wars: Battlefront will almost certainly get sequels, EA exec indicates

In news that will surprise no one, EA intends to make more than one Star Wars: Battlefront game while its licensing deal with Disney is in effect. Speaking at the UBS Global Tech Conference today, EA CFO Blake Jorgensen opened up a bit about how the publisher plans to exploit their access to the Star Wars IP.

"It's a big effort for us, and I don't think there's a human being in the world who hasn't heard of the Star Wars movie coming," he said, via Gamespot.

"We struck a licensing deal with Disney a few years back that's almost ten years in length. The game that comes out tomorrow, Star Wars Battlefront, is a traditional first-person style shooter game. Our goal is to make future Battlefront games as well as other style games around the Star Wars franchise, both on mobile as well as console and PC. It's a huge opportunity for us."

Battlefront isn't the only Star Wars game in the offing at EA, though. Former Naughty Dog writer Amy Hennig is working on a third-person "Uncharted-esque" Star Wars game with Visceral Games, and as Jorgensen also noted today, mobile games will also roll out. Whatever the case, it looks like we'll be getting a steady stream of Star Wars games for at least the next eight years.

Star Wars: Battlefront releases later this week. Here's what you get with the season pass.