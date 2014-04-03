Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig joins EA's Visceral Games for Star Wars project

Even if you're exclusively a PC gamer, you've likely heard about Naughty Dog's Uncharted games. They're fantastic, for many reasons, but one thing that was always outstanding about them was the writing, which Amy Henning is largely responsible for. Last month, Henning left Naughty Dog, and there was a lot of speculation about where she'll go to next. Today we learned that she landed at Electronic Art's Visceral Games , where she'll act as Creative Director on the team's Star Wars project.

Today, the studio is probably best known for its work on the horror action series Dead Space , but it also worked on Dante's Inferno, and a bunch of pretty good movie license games. The developer has been working on the Star Wars project since Disney gobbled up the rights for the franchise and signed a deal with EA to develop all Star Wars games.

“I've always admired her approach to creative development – focusing on nailing down the soul of a game first, and then making sure the writing, the gameplay, the design and the art comes together to form a unified, interactive experience for the player,” said Vice President / General Manager of Visceral Games Steve Papoutsis (who also worked with Hennig at Crystal Dynamics).

Hennig, he said, is a huge fan of Star Wars, and they happen to be working on a Star Wars game, so here we are.

“It's a privilege to have the opportunity to contribute to the Star Wars universe, after it's had such a formative influence on my life,” Hennig said on Twitter .

If you haven't played the Uncharted games, I'll just add that this sounds like an amazing match. Those games are so well written, and their tone is very much Star Wars at its best: exciting, funny, and sincere.