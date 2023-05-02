The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Alignment Control Center is found in the Untamed Wilds, close to Rambler's Reach outpost. While this means you'll be able to reach it early in the game, you won't be able to do anything with it until much later. There is a meditation point there, though, and a shortcut you can unlock to get there quicker on foot, so it's not a total waste of time if you arrive there early.

The entrance is close to the stables at Rambler's Reach, where you can grab yourself a mount (opens in new tab), and if you've picked up more seeds (opens in new tab), the rooftop garden at Pyloon's Saloon is just a stone's throw away, too. If you're ready to find out how to solve the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Alignment Control Center puzzle, here's what you need to know.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Alignment Control Center puzzle solution

Image 1 of 4 Look for the place where you can climb. (Image credit: Electronic Arts) The entrance to the Alignment Control Center. (Image credit: Electronic Arts) Alignment Control Center entrance. (Image credit: Electronic Arts) Unlock the shortcut from the outpost. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

The Alignment Control Center contains seven consoles, at least one of which will be green, while the rest will be red. Nothing you can interact with in this room changes them, as the consoles correspond with the number of Meditation Chambers you've completed. Once you've completed all seven, you can return to the chamber and activate the console in front of the oval-shaped window in the same room to receive the Map Upgrade: Upgrades, which handily shows you the location of all upgrades on your map.

If you're wondering how to get to the Alignment Control Center, head towards the outpost from the Rambler's Reach outpost meditation, but take a right at the top of the first slope. Look for the climbable rock on the opposite side of the water and use your nekko mount to jump up the ledge. You'll probably have to deal with some stormtroopers here, but once they're taken care of, make your way forward over a metal bridge and look for the entrance to the Alignment Control Center in the cliff on your right.

Before entering, if you look towards the yellow machinery back in the direction of the outpost, you'll see you can cut down a bridge to make a shortcut so you can come back later—and you most likely will want to return later.

Once inside, climb up the ledge ahead and make your way around to the circular elevator and take it down. Head forward to find yourself in a room with the seven consoles and a meditation point. You'll also find a Sense Echo in an oval room a little further on.