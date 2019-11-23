Popular

Samsung's HMD Odyssey+ headset is just $230 right now ($50 off), and it works with Half-Life Alyx

A savings of $50 from the usual price, and $271 below the original MSRP.

Half-Life Alyx has re-ignited the interest in VR for many, but you don't strictly need Valve's $1K Index headset to play the game. Valve confirmed the title will work with all SteamVR-compatible systems, which includes this Samsung HMD+ Odyssey headset, now just $229.99 from multiple stores. That's a savings of $50 from the usual price, and $271 below the original MSRP.

This is a Windows Mixed Reality headset, so it works with all games that use the SteamVR, as well as titles from the Microsoft Store. It's the highest-end Mixed Reality headset available, with the same 2880x1600 resolution as the Valve Index.

The integrated headphones are built by Samsung's AKG division, and there's also a built-in microphone. You won't have to shove your existing headset or headphones on top of the headset.

