This M.2 adapter for the new Switch 2 is pretty nifty and has me wondering if you could do an eGPU next (you can't)

The Switch 2 console has barely arrived (we've only had one in the office since Thursday ourselves), but already the modding massif are getting busy with Nintendo's newest portable wonder. So, how about an adapter that plugs into the teensy MicroSD slot and allows you to run a full M.2 NVMe SSD?

The device comes from NVNT Labs, a gaming peripheral dev and game console modder in China. According to NVNT's Github entry, it's possible because "the Nintendo Switch 2's MicroSD Express slot supports the SD Express 7.1 standard, which exposes a true PCIe Gen3 x1 interface and utilizes the NVMe protocol for communication."

The adapter maps the PCIe x1 interface from the Switch 2’s MicroSD Express slot to a standard NVMe SSD, physically formatted for compact 2230-sized M.2 drives. Apparently, no protocol translation is required; the Switch 2's host controller is actually compatible with NVMe signalling.

This, of course, opens up the Switch 2 to a whole plethora of storage options beyond MicroSD. Apart from possible performance advantages, this ought to make larger capacities more affordable and practical. 2 TB MicroSD cards are widely available, but also pretty expensive, costing upwards of $200, while 2 TB M.2 2230 drives can be had for about $125.

One immediate question is whether the Switch 2's MicroSD slot will be able to power an M.2 drive. NVNT says only low-voltage, low-power M.2 2230 drives will work and that the possibility of, "power-related issues (ie: power draw of M.2 drives is more than the Switch 2 can push out)" remains, "but a basic level of power filtering has been added to hopefully help a connection be established."

That definitely doesn't look like it will snap off in the slot... (Image credit: NVNT Labs)

NVNT also says the adapter is only for the new Switch 2, warning, "Do not use this in legacy MicroSD slots (e.g., original Nintendo Switch)."

Of course, we can't help immediately wonder if this mod could be extended to external graphics cards or eGPUs. After all, PCBs that convert an M.2 slot into a full PEG-16 port (physically speaking) for desktop graphics cards exist.

So, why not plug one of those into this M.2-to-MicroSD adapter and then an RTX 5090 into your Switch 2? Obviously, because it wouldn't remotely work on any conceivable level, even before you consider why you'd even want to. But you can be sure someone would try if the Switch 2 supported the required protocols.

Anywho, the MicroSD-to-M.2 adapter for the Switch 2 itself is still a work in progress with NVNT, saying "We are actively developing the PCB layout, and testing." We can't help looking at the PCB design and thinking how precarious and fragile it will look sticking out of the Switch 2's card slot. Is it really practical? Wouldn't it get snapped off in mere moments? Isn't a collection of cheap MicroSD cards more practical?

Nope, yup and very likely. But where's the fun in that kind of literal, desiccated and fun-free thinking? Ultimately, the question being answered here is "could you" not "should you". And it looks like you probably could.