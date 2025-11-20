Save $100 Razer Blade 14 (2025) | RTX 5070: was $1,799.99 now $1,699.99 at Amazon Our best 14-inch gaming laptop pick has dropped even further in price as Black Friday ramps up, turning a great deal into a downright fantastic one. In his Blade 14 review, our Dave said it's "a huge improvement over last year's model, and there's now no other gaming laptop I'd want to have my digits on or spend my money on." And he stands by that, which is no surprise as he's made this little marvel his daily driver. It's one of the most desirable laptops on the planet right now, if you ask us. <p><strong>Key specs: RTX 5070 | Ryzen AI 9 365 | 14-inch | 120 Hz OLED | 1800p | 32 GB LPDDR5X-8000 | 1 TB SSD<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://razer.a9yw.net/c/221109/642901/10229?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.razer.com%2Fgaming-laptops%2Frazer-blade-14%2FRZ09-05306ES3-R3U1" target="_blank">Razer $1,699.99 Key specs: RTX 5070 | Ryzen AI 9 365 | 14-inch | 120 Hz OLED | 1800p | 32 GB LPDDR5X-8000 | 1 TB SSD Price check: Razer $1,699.99

My hardware overlord, Dave-of-the-gaming-laptops, fell completely head over heels for the Razer Blade 14. And I have to admit, every time he pulls it from his shoulder bag in the office, I'm overcome with envy. It's the best-looking, most portable gaming laptop I've ever seen—with a 14-inch OLED display that looks so gorgeous, you can spot it from the other side of the room.

Few laptops feel like they've teleported in from the future, but the Razer Blade 14 is one of them. Luckily, you're with me in the here and now, and I can confirm the RTX 5070-equipped version we tested can be found for $1,700 at Amazon. The Black Friday laptop discounts have truly begun, and what a wonderful machine to get started with.

Before I start gushing about all the virtues of this lappy, I'd like you to think about that price for a second. While it's true we're picking out RTX 5070 laptops for less on our Black Friday gaming laptop deals page, most retailer listings are still full of $1,700+ machines. And when it comes to which you'd rather have, versus just about any other laptop for the same money, it's this one. I'll now tell you why.

For a start, it's a 14-incher. Stop giggling. While all laptops claim to be portable, it's often something of a technicality, as many are big, chonking, honking machines that are a pain to lug around all day.

The Razer Blade 14 is astonishingly small, even by 14-inch gaming laptop standards. This means you could even use it on a coach class airplane tray table (unlike most 15/16-inch laptops, and believe me I've tried). You also can shove it in your bag, take it with you wherever you go, and barely notice the weight.

And sure, you sacrifice the screen size of a larger gaming laptop. But the 1800p 120 Hz OLED panel here is simply gorgeous to behold, and while it might be a little tight for multi-window productivity tasks, it's a fabulous thing to game on.

And yes, an 1800p resolution is a lot to ask of an RTX 5070 mobile. Still, at least you're able to take advantage of DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation, and the little Blade 14 puts out a good turn of speed for a 14-inch laptop. It's a 115 W variant of Nvidia's mid-range mobile GPU, so there's a surprising amount of grunt under the hood for such a small machine.

This particular Blade 14 also comes with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor, a 10-core, 20-thread Strix Point chip with... well, more cores than you'd expect, let's be honest. I can't be the only one that thought Razer might cram a six or eight-core chip under the hood and call it a day, but here we are. Plus, 32 GB of LPDDR5X-8000 is nothing to be sniffed at—which is just as well, as you can't upgrade it. Boo.

Still, 32 GB is plenty. You get 1 TB of storage, too, although I'd be tempted to stick a cheap 2 TB NVMe drive in there when I got the chance. Regardless, despite being stuffed with huge amounts of excellent hardware overall, the Blade 14 also runs cool and quiet—making it a downright civilised companion.

What's not to like, then? Well, you could pick up an RTX 5070 Ti machine for even less money right now, and that's a substantially gruntier GPU. The 880M iGPU here isn't all that, either, as we would have preferred an AMD chip with an 890M, like the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. If we're being picky, which we are.

Oh, and you don't get the upgraded keyboard of the Razer Blade 16, which is our best gaming laptop overall. Speaking of which, I've found the Blade 14's RTX 5070-equipped bigger brother for $1,900 at Razer, if you're interested.

But otherwise, this is a stonking machine for a seriously attractive price. I'd buy one in a heartbeat, but I'm thinking of stealing Dave's model instead, as he sometimes leaves it behind when he goes for lunch. If you don't hear from me again next week, you'll know why. It's been fun, that's all I'll say.