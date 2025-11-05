Matthew 'Mizkif' Rinaudo, one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, has filed a lawsuit against Emily 'Emiru' Schunk and Zack 'Asmongold' Hoyt alongside three media companies for defamation and breach of contract.

As reported by KXAN, the suit follows allegations made against Mizkif by Emiru in which she accused him of "psychological and domestic abuse, stalking, harassment, sexual assault, and threats of blackmail" during an October 24 livestream.

During the stream, Emiru alleges that Mizkif had "been indirectly threatening me through my friends and people that I work with," claiming that "his plan was to claim that I kill animals and that I killed my own rabbits."

She told her stream: "I think everyone who paid attention knew that he was very controlling over what I wore, to a degree who I was friends with, and even when I would stream." Allegations included having plastic bottles thrown at her, a phone thrown at her eye, and aggressive behaviour.

She also afforded sparse details of the "extremely private relationship" the two engaged in between 2022 and 2025, along with allegations of an incident that took place where Mizkif "tried to comfort me by hugging me while I was sitting on the couch, and holding me really close to him," before "he started kissing me in my face. And I let him do it, I was still sobbing a lot. And then, suddenly, he tried to climb on top of me and aggressively shoved his hand down my pants and I screamed. And when I screamed, he jumped off me like a cat. And instead of apologising and checking if I was okay he said 'I feel weird now. I feel like I did something wrong. I have to go,' and he immediately left my house while I was still crying.

Shortly after, Mizkif responded with a stream of his own where he admitted: "I told her to dress older, to stop wearing pajamas, and to stop talking about stalkers as a whole, stop talking about past relationships—and yes, I didn't want her to travel without me. I also said that I didn't want her to hang out with specific people. This is because I didn't want her to get hurt."

He also claimed: "Emi[ru] was also violent. She would throw clothes or plushies at me and I punched holes in the walls or slammed doors in aggression."

These interactions appear to be the basis of Mizkif's lawsuit, which says Emiru's October 24 stream contained "slanderous accusations" which "were made live before an audience of tens of thousands and have since been viewed millions of times across various platforms." The suit also, among other things, claims that "Schunk would dress and behave in ways that Rinaudo thought made her unsafe in light of the ongoing stalking from some of her followers."

He also has beef with media company One True King, which he helped co-found in 2020 and which Emiru joined as a co-owner in 2023, Mythic Talent Management, and King Gaming Labs. The suit claims that OTK rescinded Mizkif's remaining shares following Emiru's allegations—essentially removing him from the company entirely—with Mythic Talent Management chasing him up for $600,000 in breached contract management fees and King Gaming Labs seeking payment for violation of an agreement and further breaches.

"Mythic, King, and OTK made no serious investigation or inquiry into the basis for or truth of Shunk's allegations before repudiating their agreements with [Mizkif]," the suit alleges. It continues: "Indeed, Mythic, King, and OTK did not even ask Rinaudo for comment or any information in his possession disproving the allegations."

But wait, where does Asmongold come into all this? Well, he's next up on the chopping block in the suit. The suit claims he has "continuously defamed Rinaudo on a near daily basis" since Emiru's allegations, writing that Asmongold has among other things stated Mizkif "should be in jail, claimed he was abusing and manipulating others, hurting other people, and becoming an aggressor."

Mizkif's suit also complains that Asmongold "falsely accused Rinaudo of threatening Schunk's employees at TwitchCon" and claims that Asmongold "has enriched himself personally by advertising revenues and subscription fees garnered from his smear campaign against Rinaudo."

The whole thing is one big mess wrapped up in years of different Twitch dramas and niche sub-community instances, and with defamation cases usually putting a pretty big burden of proof onto the accuser (so Mizkif in this instance) I'd be surprised to see this case going beyond a settlement.