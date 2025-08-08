Modders are trying their hardest to add an NVMe SSD to the Switch 2, which is both impressive and something I'm not going to do

Let’s Run an SSD on the Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

I love tinkering with hardware, and I think it's one of the best parts of being a PC gamer. That being said, when I bought my Nintendo Switch 2, I didn't have in mind that owners would be inventing ways to slap an NVMe SSD on the bottom.

As reported by Tom's Hardware, creator Better Gaming recently attempted to use an open-source project from NVNT labs to convert a microSD Express slot into an M.2 slot so that you can install an SSD.

The Switch 2 uses a microSD Express slot, which gives faster speeds than the SD slot in the original Switch and, as described by Better Gaming, is effectively a PCIe slot. It speaks the NVMe protocol, which means it can technically operate in the same way as an SSD in the right parameters.

After ordering a custom PCB, soldering connectors, and connecting bridges, their fourth attempt was successful, though Better Gaming admits the pins on it are still "a little bit messed up".

Despite all of this effort, plugging in their 1 TB drive was met with an error. The Nintendo Switch 2 showed the following message: "Unable to access microSD card. Please turn off the console and reinsert the microSD card."

It turns out the problem is that Nintendo Switch 2 expects a microSD card with its own specific controller, and although an NVME can do the same thing, it can't masquerade as such. Or at least not without a little help.

NVNT Labs left a comment under the video saying, "I've also designed a microSD Express sniffer board for capturing the handshake (will be uploaded soon once I verify the PCB) and have also put up part of the flexible connector version."

But this leaves an elephant-shaped Mario in the room. The connector sticks out from the bottom of the Nintendo Switch. The microSD slot in a switch is under the stand, so you will have to keep the stand open in order to actually use it. Even then, I don't much like the idea of my data hanging off the bottom of my device. I get a tad nervous using an external SSD on a laptop, just in case it unplugs and I lose my progress, so I can't imagine the pain of it snapping or wiggling because I've moved awkwardly.

The Express version of microSD is quite an expensive format (I know, as it's the first accessory I bought for my Nintendo Switch 2), but the convenience and ease of use are exactly what I've come to love about the console.

As shown off in Nintendo Switch 2 teardowns, it is actually quite easy to entirely take the microSD slot out, and that could be a potential workaround to actually stuff an SSD inside the console. The PCB element may make it a bit tough for space, though.

But ultimately, this level of tinkering is not exactly why I wanted a Nintendo Switch 2. I have a Steam Deck that I've cracked open, I tinker with my PC whenever I feel like it, but I also quite like the separation of console and (solid) state, I mean PC.

Anything that encourages others to save a little money on storage isn't a bad thing, though, especially when half a terabyte of microSD Express storage will cost you over $100, and a 1 TB mini SSD will cost you considerably less.