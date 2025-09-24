Despite its $1,000+ price tag, Lenovo Legion Go 2 pre-orders have 'substantially exceeded' expections, resulting in cancellations and delays

If you've preordered yourself a Lenovo Legion Go 2, you might want to look through your emails because there's a chance your order has been delayed or, even worse, cancelled entirely.

Lenovo decided to do an AMA (where users are encouraged to ask questions on Reddit) as users were finding out about their preorder delays (via Tom's Hardware), and then didn't directly answer any of the questions posed about said delays. "Ask Me Anything - except shipping", says one user.

Two days later, the description of the AMA was changed to display new information from the Lenovo team. "As many of you have noticed, we’ve been missing in action since we started this thread because we had to get our stuff together behind the scenes. It is our mistake for not looping in the right people in the first place to answer all your questions hence why we temporarily left this thread idle."

This is followed up by a confirmation that some Lenovo Legion Go 2s have, in fact, been delayed. It says, "The truth is pre-orders for the Legion Go Gen 2 has substantially exceeded our projections, leading to unforeseen delivery range extensions".

Two days after this, another edit was made to the original thread. The good news is that Lenovo has been making more units available at more retailers, which is estimated to improve availability in the future. The bad news, however, is that Lenovo will "cancel some pre-orders placed directly on Lenovo.com."

Lenovo justifies this decision, stating, "We don’t believe in holding onto customer payments for products we can’t ship in a timely manner." What exactly a 'timely manner' means is still up for debate, but one user claims their delivery window shifted from September 22-23 all the way to the end of November.

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 comes packed with a Ryzen Z2 processor (with the more expensive models getting the Z2 Extreme) and an 8.8-inch 144 Hz OLED display with VRR. Like the last one, it comes with detachable controllers, and it has a kickstand for easy placement. The downside to all this tech is that even the cheapest SKU (that comes with a standard Z2) will cost you $1,100. The Z2 Extreme version fetches $1,350.

Still, it's rather impressive to think a $1,000+ gaming handheld can pull in so many preorders that Lenovo didn't anticipate it. It's just a shame that customers who ordered via Lenovo's official site will see the largest changes to their shipping estimates.