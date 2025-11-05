That guy from The Big Short movie who correctly predicted the World Financial Crisis has just placed a billion-dollar bet against Nvidia (and AI specialist Palantir)

Now, that's a big short.

Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition rendered on a green background.
(Image credit: Nvidia)

As if to prove the circularity of art imitating life imitating art imitating life, the guy who got famous for his portrayal in the 2015 movie The Big Short, Michael Burry, has just placed a $1 billion bet against Nvidia and AI specialist Palantir. That is, quite literally, a big short on Nvidia.

Thanks to both the film and reality, Burry made his name foreseeing the sub-prime housing market collapse and World Financial Crisis it precipitated in 2008. Fair to say he has form when it comes to predicting financial catastrophe.

Nvidia quantum computing and Jensen Huang

Who do you want to believe, Michael Burry, or Nvidia's Jensen Huang? (Image credit: Nvidia)

Here we are, over two years later, and the likes of the NASDAQ and S&P 500 stock indexes are at all time highs and Burry's implied petition to exit the market in 2023 looks a little premature, to say the least. As one wag on X put it in reply to Burry's latest warning, "you've called nine of the last one bubbles." Ouch.

Still, Burry is hardly the only major market player who doesn't like the look of the huge amounts of money currently being thrown about in the name of AI. Investing guru Warren Buffet has reportedly taken $6 billion out of the markets of late.

In reality, what happens from here is anyone's guess. Should AI turn out to deliver on all the hype, even Nvidia's recent $5 trillion market valuation may seem modest. Or maybe the industry will struggle to get past its current slop-generating phase, in which case it all goes pop. But at least if the worst does happen, perhaps Nvidia will pay a bit more attention to gaming graphics cards again. We can but hope.

Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

