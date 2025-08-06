It's only taken six months but at long last, AMD's Adrenaline driver has FSR 4 support for Cyberpunk 2077

Compared to Nvidia's comprehensive list of games that support its AI-powered DLSS upscaling and frame generation technologies, AMD's FSR 4 just manages to hit a few dozen. But with its latest Adrenalin driver, seven more games have been added, and one of them is Cyberpunk 2077.

AMD launched its direct competitor to DLSS back in February, and given that Cyberpunk 2077 has become the poster child game for introducing new GPU tech to the world, you'd be forgiven for thinking that it would have been first in line to support FSR 4. However, it's actually taken six months, with AMD announcing its machine learning upscaler and frame generator for CP2077 via the release notes for the latest Adrenalin drivers.

Cyberpunk 2077 is joined by Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Mafia: The Old Country, Arena Breakout: Infinite, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, Wreckfest 2, and Lies of P. Truth be told, that's not an awe-inspiring list of games, but it's better than FSR 4 not being implemented at all.

Part of the problem for developers is that so few GPUs can use FSR 4: just two RX 9070-series and three RX 9060-series cards. FSR 3, on the other hand, is usable by so many graphics chips that I'd still be writing them out by the end of the week if I tried to list them here. It's the same situation that Nvidia faced when it first launched DLSS—the only GPUs that handled it, at the time, were a handful of RTX 20-series models.

Team Green has the advantage that four generations of its RTX GPUs all support DLSS upscaling, so there's a clear impetus for developers to implement it in their current projects, as well as adding it to previously released games.

(Image credit: AMD)

There have been various attempts to get RDNA 3 graphics cards to run FSR 4, but while some games show a performance boost, others actually run slower (though they look better, thanks to FSR 4's superior output compared to FSR 3). It's safe to assume that all future Radeon graphics cards will be able to run games with FSR 4, but it'll be a good while yet before we see any further next-gen GPUs from AMD.

Until then, RDNA 4 owners will just have to wait patiently for the list of FSR 4-enabled games to steadily grow. Let's just hope it's not six months for every big title though, yes? You can download the new Adrenalin 25.8.1 drivers here.