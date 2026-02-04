Intel CEO commits to building new GPUs and has hired the engineer who designed some of AMD's greatest graphics card hits to design them

But, yup, you guessed it, this is all for AI, not gaming. Probably.

Yesterday, I reported on claims that Intel's hotly anticipated Arc B770 gaming graphics card is toast. Now comes news direct from Intel's CEO that the company is committed to building future GPUs and has just hired a new Chief Architect to lead the charge.

If that's all a bit bewildering, there is, of course, a catch. It seems that those GPUs are for AI, not gaming. At least, that's the implication.

It's worth noting that Intel already has an AI GPU roadmap. The status of such Intel GPUs as Gaudi 3, Falcon Shores, Jaguar Shores and Crescent Island has been a bit hit and miss to say the least. It's hard to keep up with what Intel is actually selling, planning to sell or has been relegated to history before it's even launched. But Demers won't be setting things up from scratch.

That said, it will be many years before we see a new GPU from Intel that has been fully developed under Demers. Realistically, we're talking end of the decade, that kind of time frame.

Put another way, even if Lip-Bu Tan's newly stated commitment to GPUs and the arrival of Demers to lead the push do result in new gaming GPUs, don't hold your breath for anything soon. Neither of these developments does anything to change the reality around the ongoing memory crisis and difficulties that poses in launching pretty much any new gaming GPU right now.

All in all, it feels like we've been waiting for years for Intel to make a real impact in the graphics card market. And it seems like that wait will carry on for several years to come.

