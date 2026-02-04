AMD says Valve is 'on track' to begin shipping the Steam machine 'early this year'

But how early is early?

Valve&#039;s new Steam Machine during a visit to Valve HQ in Bellevue, Washington. The Steam Machine is a compact living room gaming PC.
(Image credit: Future)

AMD's latest earnings call has plenty of juicy tidbits to report, but something caught our eye very early on in the opening remarks. According to CEO Dr. Lisa Su, "Valve is on track to begin shipping its AMD-powered Steam Machine early this year."

Previously, Valve had stated that the new Steam Machine would release at some point in 2026, but according to the primary supplier of its internal hardware (it uses a semi-custom AMD RDNA 3 GPU with a Zen 4 CPU), we should be seeing it sometime soon.

Some of our estimates look a little lowball these days, given that the price of memory is now downright outrageous. Dr. Su made mention of the issue later on in the Q&A segment of the call:

"I think the PC market is an important market. Based on everything that we see today, we're probably seeing the PC TAM (Total Addressable Market) down a bit... given some of the inflationary pressures of the commodities pricing, including memory.

"The way we are modelling the year is, let's call it, second half a bit sub seasonal to first half. Just given everything that we see"

The Steam Machine specs we have so far list it as having 16 GB of system RAM, which seems fairly moderate. Still, like just about all upcoming hardware using a DRAM module at the moment, I'd imagine Valve has had to make some adjustments to its planned MSRP in recent months. It's all to play for, though, and based on these remarks, hopefully we'll be getting our answer soon enough.

Andy Edser
Andy Edser
Hardware Writer

Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy spends his time jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC gaming hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.

