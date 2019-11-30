Get a monster $1,997 saving on this equally monstrous 82-inch Samsung 4K QLED TV for Cyber Monday

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

NZXT - 10% off all builds

Dell has a superb deal on a massive 82-inch Samsung Quantum Dot 4K HDR TV. It's this year's model, and while the list price is $3,797, you can get this wall-sized panel for $1997.99, half the original cost. Amazon had it for a similar amount before applying its own $1,800 discount. Dell's is deeper, though, carving $1,997 off the original price, making this the cheapest we've seen the TV ever. Not just by a little, either: this is $350 off the lowest price we've seen in 2019, and it's a huge 4K TV.

The snappily named QN82Q60RAFXZA has pretty much everything you could want in a TV, as well as taking up a significant portion of your wall. There are four HDMI inputs, digital and analog TV tuners, HDR 10+, Wi-Fi, LAN, and Bluetooth connections, plus the Quantum Dot 4K panel and Samsung's 4K Quantum Processor that actually produces the picture.

Dell is also offering some deals on accessories for your new TV, including an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99, and a Samsung HW-R550 2.1 soundbar for $179.99, and you can add them if you buy this monster.

Samsung is one of the few manufacturers not to use LG panels in its TVs, and its Quantum Dot technology, along with the HDR 10+ standard, leads to rich and vibrant colors and smooth action. You'll need a 4K source to make the most of your new TV, so why not check out our graphics card deals and find something to push all those pixels.

