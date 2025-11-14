Even the developers of Steam fave Deep Rock Galactic feel the heat from this year's popular multiplayer games: 'Competition is fierce'
Next year's Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core will launch into a very different Steam landscape than the first game.
Deep Rock Galactic developer Ghost Ship Games is hard at work on its next game, Rogue Core, which is coming out next year. Based on the enduring popularity of Deep Rock, it'll probably be a hit—but that's not a guarantee in a multiplayer space increasingly squeezed between new games and perennial favorites that have managed to hold onto players for many years now.
"Competition is fierce," Ghost Ship Games director Mikkel Martin Pedersen says. "When we started out making Deep Rock Galactic, I think there were a handful of successful co-op focused games on Steam. Today there are a lot more games there. We definitely feel that there are some really, really good co-op games out there right now. Helldivers 2, obviously, and lately we've seen Arc Raiders do extremely well."
It's getting harder to predict what will pop off or stick around in the PC multiplayer space, which was much less crowded when Deep Rock entered early access in 2018. This year's unexpected smashes like Peak and RV There Yet? belong to a new crop of cheap, casual hangout games that became trendy in 2025. Heck, multimillion-selling Schedule 1 came out this year, too.
Meanwhile, live service games from well-known studios like Remedy's FBC: Firebreak seem more likely to sink without a trace. And while Arc Raiders has indeed hit some very impressive player numbers already, it seems increasingly unlikely that Bungie's Marathon will be able to achieve the same sort of success.
And that's just the high profile stuff. Did you know that a free-to-play Fall Guys-inspired Sonic the Hedgehog game came out on Steam last week? No? Neither did anyone else, it seems.
"There's fierce competition, but on the other hand, I think with the Deep Rock franchise we have our own niche and our own way of doing co-op," Pedersen said.
Ghost Ship's lead game designer Mikhail Akopyan sees that as a strength, too. "We have no plans to try to change up what Deep Rock Galactic is in response to the changing landscape," he said. "Stuff like that is reserved for our future games. Deep Rock is Deep Rock, and the point is to keep it Deep Rock. It's for people who like it, and maybe new people will also come in who will enjoy it. But I think it's very important that that game, it is what it is, and we want to keep it that way. We're proud of it."
Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014.
When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).
