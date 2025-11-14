Even the developers of Steam fave Deep Rock Galactic feel the heat from this year's popular multiplayer games: 'Competition is fierce'

News
By published

Next year's Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core will launch into a very different Steam landscape than the first game.

Deep Rock Galactic
(Image credit: Ghost Ship Games)

Deep Rock Galactic developer Ghost Ship Games is hard at work on its next game, Rogue Core, which is coming out next year. Based on the enduring popularity of Deep Rock, it'll probably be a hit—but that's not a guarantee in a multiplayer space increasingly squeezed between new games and perennial favorites that have managed to hold onto players for many years now.

"Competition is fierce," Ghost Ship Games director Mikkel Martin Pedersen says. "When we started out making Deep Rock Galactic, I think there were a handful of successful co-op focused games on Steam. Today there are a lot more games there. We definitely feel that there are some really, really good co-op games out there right now. Helldivers 2, obviously, and lately we've seen Arc Raiders do extremely well."

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.