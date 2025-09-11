RuneScape: Dragonwilds has delayed its major 0.9 update: 'We've encountered some bugs we are simply not happy shipping the update with'

RuneScape: Dragonwilds was set to roll out its "major" 0.9 update on September 9, but after multiple bugs were discovered, it was announced on Steam that the update would be delayed. The post reads "We're excited to release our 0.9 update with you, but we've encountered some bugs that we are simply not happy shipping the update with. Our QA team are working right now to identify the source of these bugs and fix them."

The 0.9 update will include the ranged skill tree including new ammo and potions, a new weapon type, skill spells, journal updates, a control overhaul for those playing with controllers, and a handful of features yet to be announced. So, plenty of new content to really sink your teeth into.

In addition, this update also sees the addition of creative mode and custom world settings which let you fine-tune your experience by tweaking things like hunger and thirst rates, and making your world unique to you. When the 0.9 update was originally announced via the Dragonwilds blog, the full extent of world customisation sliders was briefly shown off, and let me tell you, there are far more options than I was expecting.

Luckily, the update hasn't just been delayed indefinitely and there's still a chance we'll be working on our archery and making our own tailored worlds by the end of the week. The announcement post also stated "We're delaying the update until later this week, to give the team time to get these fixes out of the door." Which suggests the bugs encountered weren't too severe.

It also sounds like the 0.9.1 update, which involves 'Cooking 3.0' and hitsplats—damage icons that appear above enemies when you hit them—is set to roll out at the end of September, and is unaffected by this delay. Hopefully this continues into the 0.10 update scheduled to launch in December too, which will unleash the Fellhollow region into the game alongside the farming skill, and give us the next few steps in our journey to dethrone the Dragon Queen.