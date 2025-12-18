Horizon-like survival game Light of Motiram disappears from Steam and Epic after Tencent reaches a 'confidential settlement' with Sony
It's not clear at this point whether Light of Motiram will come back in a heavily modified format, or if Tencent has decided to scrap the whole thing.
The legal dispute between Tencent and Sony over Tencent's Horizon-like survival game Light of Motiram appears to be over, as a new court filing (via The Verge) reveals the companies have reached a "confidential settlement."
The terms of the settlement weren't revealed (that's the whole "confidential" part) but the action has been dismissed with prejudice, meaning the dismissal is final and the case cannot be resumed at any point in the future. Light of Motiram store pages have been taken down, and Sony and Tencent have each agreed to cover their own legal fees.
“SIE and Tencent are pleased to have reached a confidential resolution and will have no further public comment on this matter," Tencent Americas head of communication Sean Durkin confirmed in a statement provided to PC Gamer. "SIE and Tencent look forward to working together in the future.”
Light of Motiram's more-than-passing similarity to Sony's Horizon games, Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, were immediately apparent when the game was revealed in 2024. I wondered at the time whether Sony would roll out the lawyers in response, and eventually it did, filing suit in July 2025. Tencent pushed back, calling Sony's lawsuit "an improper attempt to fence off a well-trodden corner of popular culture and declare it Sony’s exclusive domain," but it also hastily modified the Light of Motiram pages on Steam and the Epic Games Store, stripping them of their most overt Horizon-like images and references.
A settlement began to look likely earlier this month when lawyers for both sides reached an agreement to extend a filing deadline for responses to Sony's request for an injunction against Tencent's use of any material "copied or derived" from the Horizon games.
While the terms of the settlement were not revealed in the court filing, the Light of Motiram pages on both Steam and the Epic Games Store are now gone, although evidence of its existence remains on SteamDB. The Light of Motiram website is still up, however, as are its YouTube, Twitch, and various social media channels, so it is possible Light of Motiram will still see the light of day, just not as it was originally envisioned. I've reached out to Sony for comment and will update if I receive a reply.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
