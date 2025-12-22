Roguelite city builder Super Fantasy Kingdom has been a big success, and now its developer can afford a luxury he's always dreamed of: 'A real winter jacket'

Some developers react to success by going all rock star—like Cliff Bleszinski purchasing a flashy Lamborghini when he was living it up at Epic. Solo dev Feryas Beer is a little bit more grounded after the success of Super Fantasy Kingdom, the Hooded Horse-published roguelite city builder.

No cars, no luxury pads, not even a Michelin Star meal. Nope, what Beer splashed out on was something a bit more understated: "A real winter coat".

"I feel like I have to change things if I want to continue to do this long term. But the question remains the same: What’s best for the game? For example, right now I feel like I need new ideas. So my big goal for the holidays is being bored enough to play videogames again."

