Working out how to sell stolen items in Oblivion is one of your first steps as an enterprising thief or regular old RPG player. Honestly, even when I'm playing a good character I still steal like an absolute menace, and I'm certain I'm not alone in that. Being a thief in Oblivion is one of the most lucrative ways to play, and perhaps the most rewarding thief experience in the entire series, considering merchants have unlimited gold.

If you're tired of lockpicking to filch valuable items, you might also want to track down the Skeleton Key to make things easier. Either way, here's how to sell stolen items—the ones marked with the little hand symbol that shows you pinched them—in Oblivion.

How to sell stolen items in Oblivion Remastered

Image 1 of 5 You can find the Inn of Ill Omen between the Imperial City and Bravil (Image credit: Bethesda) Manheim is a non-guild associated fence (Image credit: Bethesda) Joining the Thieves Guild gives you access to Ongar in Bruma (Image credit: Bethesda) You'll have to improve your Thieves Guild standing to access fences with higher purchase limits (Image credit: Bethesda) Armand Christophe can list all of the fences available to you (Image credit: Bethesda)

To sell stolen items, you need access to a fence—a merchant who specialises in stolen goods—and sadly, there's only one fence available if you don't join the Thieves Guild. This is Manheim Maulhand, the owner of the Inn of Ill Omen on the road between the Imperial City and Bravil. Since he only has a 50 gold limit and lives in the ass end of nowhere, I'd honestly just recommend you join the Thieves Guild instead.

Upon joining the guild, you can sell stolen goods to Ongar the World-Weary in Bruma—either find him in his home, south of the church, or in Olav's Tap and Tack just to the left as you enter the city. Ongar has a purchase limit of 600 gold, which is more than enough to get started. As you fence stolen goods and complete special jobs, you'll also be promoted by the guild and gain access to fences with higher purchase limits in other cities.

If you're ever in doubt about what fences you have access to, go see Armand Christophe in the Garden of Dareloth in the Imperial City Waterfront at midnight—where you undertook the trial to join the guild. Choose the "About the Thieves Guild" dialogue option and then "Where can I find a fence?" This gives you a list of all the fences available to you, besides Manheim Maulhand, and he'll direct you to each when you select their name.