Bastion of sober videogame realism Microsoft Flight Simulator is about to get dinosaurs thanks to a Jurassic World crossover
Crossbranding synergy, uh, finds a way.
Somebody's marketing team didn't stop to ask whether they should, only whether they could, and as a result Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is getting an expansion that lets you do a velociraptor fly-by. The Jurassic World: Archipelago add-on will bolt onto your globe the islands of Isla Nublar, Isla Sorna, and the rest of the Muertes Archipelago added in The Lost World because one dinosaur island wasn't enough.
To get there you'll need to set off from Costa Rica, which will have new scenery in Juan Santamaria Airport and Herradura Bay Marina to promote the crossover. The islands of the archipelago will have six airstrips and 12 helipads dotted across them should you, for some reason, want to land in the place where you're not even safe from a tyrannosaur while you're on the toilet.
On the subject of dinosaurs, so far the apatosaurus, brachiosaurus, dimorphodon, gallimimus, mosasaurus, pteranodon (not technically a dinosaur but shhh), stegosaurus, tyrannosaurus rex, and velociraptor are all confirmed for inclusion, with more on the way. Maybe the dilophosaurus, AKA that little guy who spits venom at Nedry?
As well as free-roaming, Jurassic World: Archipelago will include "structured activities" like guided tour photography, aviation challenges, and VIP transport. Here's hoping we'll be able to fly a cackling Ian Malcolm in for another doomed jaunt.
Jurassic World: Archipelago doesn't have a release date yet, but developer Orbx says to expect it near the end of August or the start of September. Check their FAQ for more information, and do not leave your vehicle before the end of the tour. Muldoon was right, those things really should have had locks on the doors.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
