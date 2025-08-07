Bastion of sober videogame realism Microsoft Flight Simulator is about to get dinosaurs thanks to a Jurassic World crossover

Get ready to explore Jurassic World: Archipelago - YouTube Watch On

Somebody's marketing team didn't stop to ask whether they should, only whether they could, and as a result Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is getting an expansion that lets you do a velociraptor fly-by. The Jurassic World: Archipelago add-on will bolt onto your globe the islands of Isla Nublar, Isla Sorna, and the rest of the Muertes Archipelago added in The Lost World because one dinosaur island wasn't enough.

To get there you'll need to set off from Costa Rica, which will have new scenery in Juan Santamaria Airport and Herradura Bay Marina to promote the crossover. The islands of the archipelago will have six airstrips and 12 helipads dotted across them should you, for some reason, want to land in the place where you're not even safe from a tyrannosaur while you're on the toilet.

On the subject of dinosaurs, so far the apatosaurus, brachiosaurus, dimorphodon, gallimimus, mosasaurus, pteranodon (not technically a dinosaur but shhh), stegosaurus, tyrannosaurus rex, and velociraptor are all confirmed for inclusion, with more on the way. Maybe the dilophosaurus, AKA that little guy who spits venom at Nedry?

As well as free-roaming, Jurassic World: Archipelago will include "structured activities" like guided tour photography, aviation challenges, and VIP transport. Here's hoping we'll be able to fly a cackling Ian Malcolm in for another doomed jaunt.

Jurassic World: Archipelago doesn't have a release date yet, but developer Orbx says to expect it near the end of August or the start of September. Check their FAQ for more information, and do not leave your vehicle before the end of the tour. Muldoon was right, those things really should have had locks on the doors.