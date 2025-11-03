Starfinder: Afterlight snags Red Dead Redemption 2's Roger Clark to voice its narrator, and he's just as Arthur Morgan about it as you'd expect

I am really optimistic about Starfinder: Afterlight, an upcoming CRPG based on the Starfinder 2e TTRPG system. It's got a lot of things going for it: sensible developers, a gorgeous artstyle, official support from Paizo, and voice direction by Neil Newbon of Baldur's Gate 3 fame. Also, its Kickstarter has had the crap funded out of it, reaching £573,965 out of its £65,827 goal at the time of writing (making it about 871% funded).

Some of that dosh has clearly been going to its voice cast, as new-kid studio Epictellers Entertainment has only gone and snagged Roger Clark. As in, the Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2. Better yet, you're gonna be hearing a lot of him, because he's narrating the dang thing.

Starfinder: Afterlight - Roger Clark as The Narrator - YouTube Watch On

The fact he's going full wild west cowboy with it is great, too. Afterlight seems to be really leaning into Starfinder's whacky space-western influences; and the gruff, spitoon-whetted rumblings of Clark are a great fit for that energy—similar to how Amelia Tyler's soft, thoughtful ponderances matched the mindflayer mysteries of Baldur's Gate 3.

Clark seems excited too, given he's been teasing his role on TikTok for a minute: "Let's say that somewhere between the stars, and a soft purr, there's a story that I can finally be a part of." He then says to 'think cats and infinite space'.

The cat bit's referring to the Kickstarter incentive at the £483 mark, "Your Cat in Space". Pledge that much, and you'll be able to send Epictellers a picture of your cat to be added to a Hivemarket shelter and adopted in-game. As the Kickstarter reads: "Disclaimer: We'll work with you to ensure your content fits the Starfinder universe. Epictellers retains final approval", which is both funny and understandable, seeing as a joker with £483 could name their cat something very rude—or copyright-infringing.

Starfinder: Afterlight - BTS Roger Clark announcement - YouTube Watch On

Given how much I've been enjoying running a Pathfinder 2e game (Starfinder is very heavily based on the PF2e ruleset), I'm really hyped. I've been wanting something PF2e-adjacent for a while with a bigger budget behind it, given how well that system's combat should translate to a videogame. It's looking like Starfinder: Afterlight is going to scratch that itch perfectly, even if I'm trading broadswords for laser pistols. Afterlight plans to debut into early access come 2026.