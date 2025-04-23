How to complete the Restless Ghosts quest in Runescape: Dragonwilds

Restless Ghosts is one of many obscure side quests you'll pick up while exploring Ashenfall in Runescape: Dragonwilds, specifically, when you visit the Crumbling Well in Bramblemead. When you're nearby, you'll be able to interact with the well by pressing E, which lets you retrieve the mysterious Ghostspeak Amulet, and immediately begins the quest.

Annoyingly, though, you aren't given much explanation as to what you're supposed to do with it. If you open your map to check the quest, it just says "search for a purpose for the Amulet of Ghostspeak."What this really means is that you'll need to track down some ghosts which can only be found at night.

You need to find four ghosts before you can lay the spirits to rest. So, hide out in your house until night, and then you can start the journey to completing this quest.

Where to find Warren in Runescape: Dragonwilds

(Image credit: Jagex)

Warren is the first ghost you need to track down , and you can find him in the same area where you picked up the amulet. For me, he was located just to the left of the well, hiding in one of the abandoned houses. Interact with him, and he will give you a riddle that helps you find the next ghost:

"Blades that once whirled like a tornado, now lay still among crumbled stone. Find the lost who dwells there, set her free."

Where to find Lazina in Runescape: Dragonwilds

(Image credit: Jagex)

This riddle sends you to the windmill in Temple Woods, which is the same place you had to go and kill giant rats if you did the tutorial. When you speak to Lazina, she'll give you her name and ask you to lay her spirit to rest, alongside giving you another riddle:

"My brother lies buried in darkness, beneath a southern point rising high in the sky. Find his name, set him free."

Where to find Finn in Runescape: Dragonwilds

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jagex) (Image credit: Jagex)

Lazina's riddle will send you to a cave back in Bramblemead, southeast of the tower where the Wise Old Man sits. You'll need the Windstep skill as you have to jump onto a high ledge to reach the cave, and the ability to chop Thorny Vines, as they are blocking the entrance. The ghost is located at the back of the cave, so talk to him to receive the next riddle:

"Choking on swamp gas. Ruined timber, moldy and splintered. Sinking moment by moment into bitter, bleak mud. Find the name of the buried, set them free."

Where to find Kay in Runescape: Dragonwilds

(Image credit: Jagex)

You can find Kay in the Whispering Swamp, within a ruined building by the entrance of the cave. If you're lost, you should be able to see a torch glowing in the distance which will guide you to the building if you walk towards it. Kay won't be too far from here. When you've spoken to her, you won't be given another riddle. Instead you need to lay the spirits to rest.

How to lay the spirits to rest in Runescape: Dragonwilds

(Image credit: Jagex)

Visit the temple in Temple Woods, and go to the right side of the building. You'll find a vase with flowers here, which is the remembrance shrine. Interact with it with E, and it'll ask you who you want to remember. Select each spirit from the list to complete the quest, and in return you'll get the following rewards: