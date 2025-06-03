Elden Ring Nightreign has a BuzzFeed-like personality test to help you figure out which Nightfarer suits you best

I've found that one of the keys to a successful Elden Ring Nightreign run is team composition. That may sound pretty obvious, but with nine Nightfarers to choose from, it can be tricky figuring out which one is best for your team, the run, and for you. But if you're still having trouble picking a main, and you don't want to just pick the best Elden Ring Nightreign character, then FromSoftware has an answer for you.

Swooping in with a personality test that, in all honesty, is closer to a classic Buzzfeed quiz than anything else, FromSoft has created the Elden Ring Nightreign Personality Test for indecisive players.

The test isn't very long, and it includes questions like 'How do you like to pass your time' and general stuff that seeks to unpack how you like to fight and what your approach to taking on big bosses is. Now I will say, like most of these personality tests, you can fudge results by working backwards and choosing answers that most suit the character that you want to get. But if you want to take it honestly, then my advice would be to just go with your gut and pick answers quickly without giving them too much thought.

I ended up getting Recluse, an "adaptable ranged magical alchemist", otherwise known as a filthy coward who hides behind spells and runs away from the fight, yup, that's me for sure.

I haven't played a ton of Recluse yet. I've mostly stuck to Ironeye and Revenant, but this sorcerer is a pretty solid pick. I really like her minor ability that not only enables her to recharge FP but also lets her create a cocktail of spells to then use against enemies. Her ultimate art, Soulblood Song, also imprints a sigil onto enemies, which, when killed, can replenish HP and FP.

But Recluse is much more of a support character than the star of the show. They are very dependent on their teammates to deal consistent and large amounts of damage, as well as diving headfirst into fights and being in the fray. Characters like Wylder, Executioner, or Raider complement Recluse well for this reason.

Regardless of these drawbacks, if FromSoft thinks that Recluse is my character, then maybe Recluse is my character. Who am I to argue with them? I may snag myself a sword on the way to the Nightlord, though, just in case I have to take matters into my own hands and frontline.