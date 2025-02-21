All treasure map locations and rewards in Avowed

There are 12 treasure maps for you to track down in Avowed , split evenly across its four main regions. While some are pretty straightforward, others demand better knowledge of the landscape and even some crafty puzzles be solved before you can get your hands on the treasure.

Alongside finding the god totem fragment locations, digging up these hidden treasures is one of the most taxing tasks available, though one you'll certainly find rewarding. Each treasure map gives you a unique piece of equipment, many of which are among the best uniques and best weapons in Avowed. However, you don't need the treasure map itself to find the treasure chest. Here are all the treasure maps and how to solve them, so you can save money on maps and time searching.

Dawnshore treasure maps

Here are the locations of all three treasure maps in Dawnshore:

Captain Henqua's Spoils

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft.) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Reward: Wind and Wave (shield) +10% move speed +20% resistance to frost accumulation



Captain Henqua’s treasure is hidden in an underwater cave in the river to the east of the Old Pargrun Wall in Dawnshore, near the smuggler’s lift and the outer walls of Paradis. You can use the nearby Western Pargrun Wall Beacon to reach this location quickly.

You can pick up Captain Henqua's treasure map in the lighthouse just to the west of Claviger’s Landing, where you first step foot in Dawnshore. To get the map, all you have to do is climb up the outside of the tower until you see a slumped skeleton on one of the platforms.

Intimidating Feline Codpiece

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft.) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Reward: Stelgaer's Pride (medium armour) Cast Barbaric Shout when taking damage greater than 30% of your maximum health +5% stamina regeneration rate



The Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure is located in a small cave to the far east of Dawnshore under Watcher’s Mirror, where you'll see a massive leviathan skeleton across the ravine. You need to take the long route around Paradis first to reach Yellowband Camp since you have to approach from the south to get down into the ravine shown on the treasure map. If you need more detailed instructions, you'll find more info in our Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure map guide.

You can buy this treasure map from Lynna at the Claviger’s Landing docks for just 100 coins if you want to solve it yourself.

Woedica's Inheritance

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Reward: Gloves of the Strangler (clothing) +3% critical hit chance +15% stealth attack damage



The Woedica's Inheritance treasure is in a secret room built into the eastern exterior wall of Paradis, near the God's Gate Beacon in the Southern Embrace of Dawnshore. As you'd expect, travelling to the God's Gate fast-travel point is the quickest route, though you can also exit Paradis via the eastern exit if you don't have this beacon activated yet.

You can buy the Woedica's Inheritance treasure map from Sanza's Emporium in Paradis Hightown for just 100 coins. You'll visit this shop frequently for the Mapping the Living Lands quest , though if you're yet to visit the upper area of the city, you'll need to head through the stairs near the ambassador's office in Paradis.

Emerald Stair treasure maps

Here are the locations of all three treasure maps in Emerald Stair:

Painter's Regret

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft.) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Reward: Painter's Brush (trinket) +5% critical hit chance



The Painter’s Regret treasure is hidden at the artist’s campsite on a ledge overlooking the river directly to the west of Fior mes Iverno, near the large bridge.

To start the Painter's Regret treasure map , you can pick it up from the painter’s house. This can be found between the Farmer’s Market and Elia’s Revenant Farm in the southwest of Maxim’s Claim.

Practical Pockets

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Reward: Hjilde's Handy Hide (light armour) -10% incoming fire, frost, and shock damage +40 maximum health



The Practical Pockets treasure is located in a small hole in the cliff to the northeast of the Ranger Headquarters, marked by bioluminescent mushrooms. The Rolling Crags Beacon at the base of the Ranger’s tower is a convenient starting point.

You can buy the Practical Pockets treasure map from The Gifted Magpie, which is near the entrance to Fior mes Iverno, the main city in Emerald Stair.

Earthy Aegis

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Reward: Nature's Ward (shield) Blocking an enemy's melee attack deals damage to the attacker 50% chance to remove the poisoned status



The Earthy Aegis treasure chest is in a ruin in the Delemgan Glade, just north of the Wildwoods Plateau camp before reaching the Godless Sinkhole. You’ll need to activate a switch on the back of the tower–accessed by walking across a winding tree branch–to open the door.

To start the Earthy Aegis treasure map for yourself, head to the camp and canteen area outside Naku Tedek in Emerald Stair (it's just above where the party camp is), and then climb across a fallen tree trunk leading to a ruin.

Shatterscarp treasure maps

Here are the locations of all three treasure maps in Shatterscarp:

Dead Man's Mail

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Reward: Necropants (medium armour) Summons a spectre to fight with you +30% resistance to poison accumulation



The Dead Man’s Mail treasure is in a small ruin overlooking a Xaurip camp to the north of Shark’s Teeth between Tago’s Tower and Ryngrim’s Domain, in northern Shatterscarp. You'll need to climb up the collapsed pillar found on the path towards Tago's Tower to reach the chest.

If you’re yet to get the Dead Man's Mail treasure map , you can find it on a skeleton in a tent directly under the ‘sea’ area marker in the Great Sand Sea.

Robe of the Arcane Cheater

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Reward: Robes of Surpassing Brilliance (light armour) +15% area of effect damage +10 maximum essence



The Robe of the Arcane Cheater is hidden in a cave above a small oasis at the centre of the Ancient Lakebed, found in the southwest of Shatterscarp. This is just down the hill from Eagle's Reach camp where you'll first enter this zone.

If you want the Robe of the Arcane Cheater treasure map to figure it out yourself, you can buy it from Ihaka, owner of The Thrifty Pig in a cave just west of Tago's Tower in Shark's Teeth. It'll cost you 1,680 coins, though as always, the map isn't required to open the chest.

Seafarer's Boots

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Reward: Wavebinder Boots (clothing) +15 maximum essence Experience smaller hit reactions



The Seafarer's Boots treasure is located on a skeleton under a rock archway to the northeast of the Sulfur Mines Basecamp in the Deadfall Highlands. You'll know you're in the right place when you find the pool of red water. Plus, you can see Leviathan's Hollow and Tago's Tower in the distance.

If you'd like to discover the Seafarer's Boots treasure map for yourself, you can pick it up from Loato's campsite just to the east of the entrance to Thirdborn. It'll be placed on the pelt rug, so it's actually quite easy to miss if you're in a rush.

Galawain's Tusks

Here are the locations of all three treasure maps in Galawain's Tusks:

Ancient Arrowhead

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Reward: Scout's Reach (trinket) +3 Perception



The Ancient Arrowhead treasure chest is on the cliff edge directly east of the building at Warden's Rest. If you don't know where this is, it's near the Salt Flat Farms on the way to Solace Keep, the main city of Galawain's Tusks. There aren't any nearby fast-travel points so you'll have to walk from either the Southern Warden Tower or the Solace Keep campsite.

If you'd like to find this treasure map for yourself, you'll have to head to the Writhing Ruins in the southwest corner. Here, next to a terrifying beetle with a bounty on its head, you'll find a skeleton holding the Ancient Arrowhead treasure map. While there's a camp nearby, you're best off saving time and heading straight to the treasure location below since you don't need the map to claim the rewards.

My Loyal Shield

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Reward: Time's Tarnish (shield) Blocking has a 10% chance to refill 20 stamina 10% chance to avoid melee damage



The My Loyal Shield treasure chest is behind a hidden door in the tower next to the lava river in the west of Twinedwood. This is just south of the Outcast Tower Camp area, near to fast-travel beacon. Otherwise, you can head northwest from the Southern Warden Tower.

To reach the chest, climb the hill behind the tower leading past the lava river. Once you reach the top, press the button hidden on the left side of the desk, which will open the hidden door straight ahead. You'll find more detailed instructions in our My Loyal Shield treasure map guide.

To grab this treasure map for yourself, all you'll need to do is buy it from Stockkeeper Eberk at the Southern Warden Tower for 5,220 coins. Maps get quite pricey in Galawain's Tusks, so don't forget that the map isn't required to open the chest.

The Blade that Hungers

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Reward: Umbral Needle (one-handed dagger) Restore 2% of the damage you deal as health +15% damage against enemies with full health



The Blade that Hungers treasure is in a cave in the northwest corner of Galawain's Tusks in the Ash Forest, near Renato's camp and the Ash Forest Outpost. Use the fast-travel beacon in the Ash Forest and head to the Outpost before to the right and heading through the spider nest. You'll see the ruins used as a landmark in the treasure map on the hill above.