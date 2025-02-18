Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure map solution in Avowed

One of the first Avowed treasure maps you’re likely to come across is the Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure map. This beautifully vague drawing had me scratching my head as I wandered the far reaches of Dawnshore, though it’s not too hard to reach once you know where to look.

This treasure map, which can be bought from Lynna at the Claviger’s Landing docks for just 100 coins, sends you to find a frustratingly generic mountain path to dig up a dead man’s tacky cat-themed armour.

Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure map location

Remember, you need to enter this location from Yellowband Camp. (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft.)

The Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure is located in a small cave to the far east of Dawnshore under Watcher’s Mirror, though you’ll have to take the long route around Paradis first to reach Yellowband Camp. This is because you need to approach from the south to get down into the ravine shown on the treasure map.

Here’s how to get there:

From Claviger’s Landing, head north and loop around Paradis until you eventually reach Yellowband Camp—a bandit camp which is also home to a bounty target. Naturally, you’ll want to be careful to avoid a fight. Once you arrive at Yellowband Camp, head east until you reach the side of the ravine, where you’ll see a massive skeleton embedded in the cliff ahead of you. It’s hard to miss so you’ll know you’re in the right place. Turn north to climb up the ledge and continue along the rocky mountain path until you encounter a boarded-up room. Break the barricade with your weapon and you’ll be met by the treasure chest.

While you’re in the area, you can also find the Ondra’s Kiss flower required for another quest by turning south back at the gates out of Yellowband Camp.

In return for your hard work tracking down this treasure map, you’ll be rewarded with the titular item—a rather frisky armour set called Stelgaer’s Pride. Though it’s certainly an interesting look, Stelgaer’s Pride is a strong medium armour set, especially if you find this item early. You’ll also be treated to various crafting materials and coins, so it’s worth finding whether you use the armour or not.