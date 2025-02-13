Captain Henqua’s Spoils treasure map solution in Avowed

One of Avowed’s greatest strengths is hiding objectives and rewards around the map, giving you an excuse to explore the Living Lands to the fullest. Those of you brave enough to clamber up Claviger Lighthouse on your adventure will be sent all the way back down to hunt some buried pirate booty using Captain Henqua’s Spoils treasure map.

To start the hunt for Captain Henqua’s treasure, head to the lighthouse just to the west of Claviger’s Landing. Once there, climb up the outside of the tower until you see a slumped skeleton on one of the platforms. They won’t need their gear anymore so pick their bones to find Captain Henqua’s Spoils treasure map.

Be sure to pick up the Woedica totem fragment while you’re here, too. While it’s still not easy to find, I wish I'd started this treasure map before the Intimidating Feline Codpiece as it features far more recognisable landmarks to guide you.

Captain Henqua’s Spoils treasure map location

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft.)

Captain Henqua’s treasure is hidden in a cave in the river to the east of the Old Pargrun Wall in Dawnshore (and the handy Western Pargrun Wall Beacon), near the smuggler’s lift and the outer walls of Paradis.

To reach this location:

Travel to the Western Pargrun Wall fast travel point Take the path along the river to the east You’ll arrive at the large archway depicted in the treasure map. At the base of this structure, near tree roots, dive into the water to find a cave opening Swim inside the cave and pop back up to find a small opening.

The big reward for this treasure map is the Wind and Wave unique shield, placed next to a chest. This shield provides 10% increased movement speed and 20% resistance to frost damage accumulation, making it a great choice for a warrior build early on—though I still prefer Unflinching Duty found early in the main story.

As mentioned, there is also a treasure chest to loot, which contains a variety of coins and handy crafting materials you can spend on upgrading your gear. Incidentally, don’t miss the nearby adra location under the water at the base of the smuggler’s lift, straight ahead when you leave the cave where Captain Henqua buried his treasure.