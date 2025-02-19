Ancient Arrowhead treasure map solution in Avowed

With a clear view of Solace in the background, finding the rough location of the Ancient Arrowhead treasure map in Avowed is pretty simple—it's in the north, facing the main city. Pinpointing the exact location is much more challenging. You're looking for one rocky overhang in Galawain's Tusks, the map made up solely of rocky overhangs

If you'd like to find this treasure map for yourself, you'll have to head to the Writhing Ruins in the southwest corner. Here, next to a terrifying beetle with a bounty on its head, you'll find a skeleton holding the Ancient Arrowhead treasure map. While there's a camp nearby, you're best off saving time and heading straight to the treasure location below since you don't need the map to claim the rewards.

Ancient Arrowhead treasure map solution

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

The Ancient Arrowhead treasure chest is on the cliff edge directly east of the building at Warden's Rest. If you don't know where this is, it's near the Salt Flat Farms on the way to Solace Keep, the main city of Galawain's Tusks. There aren't any nearby fast-travel points so you'll have to walk from either the Southern Warden Tower or the Solace Keep campsite.

To reach this location:

Head to Warden's Rest Facing Solace Keep, turn right and climb across the rocks of the cliff edge Open the locked chest at the end of this rocky outcrop to complete the treasure map

Unlike most other treasure maps, the chest it leads to is locked, so you'll need three lockpicks to open it.

For completing the Ancient Arrowhead treasure map, you'll be rewarded with the Scout's Reach trinket, an adra shard shaped like an arrowhead. This unique trinket gives you an additional three points in perception, which affects your critical hit chance and maximum range. In other words, it's a great pick for ranged builds, including mages using wands.