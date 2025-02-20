The Blade that Hungers treasure map solution in Avowed

The Blade that Hungers might just be my least favourite treasure map in Avowed . Harsh, I know, but I'm sure you'll understand if you've tried to find this treasure yourself already. You're sent to find a cave in a very rocky region with only one landmark to guide you–the tip of a ruin on a hill. This describes literally everywhere in Galawain's Tusks.

If you're a masochist, you can buy The Blade that Hungers treasure map from Bulti at the Shrine to Woedica inside Solace Keep for 4,032 gold. While you're in the area, you should also tick off the last Mapping the Living Lands cartographer locations to save you a second trip.

The Blade that Hungers treasure map solution

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

The Blade that Hungers treasure is located in a cave in the northwest corner of Galawain's Tusks in the Ash Forest, near Renato's camp and the Ash Forest Outpost. There's a handy fast-travel beacon in the Ash Forest so reaching this remote location isn't too bad.

To find this location:

Head to the Ash Forest Outpost and turn to the right to go through the spider nest (you should see the ruin from the treasure map on the cliff ahead and Renato's campsite to the right) Continue straight ahead, sticking to the rocks on your left Enter the cave on your left and follow the tunnel which turns back on itself as you ascend Turn right at the top of the hill to find the treasure chest next to a skeleton on your right

This treasure chest is a bit of a pain to find thanks to how drab and similar areas of Galawain's Tusks feel. It's hard to tell one rocky plateau from another. Plus, the dark cave entrance that eventually leads to the treasure is surprisingly well-hidden if you're moving fast.

Finding The Blade that Hungers treasure rewards you with the Umbral Needle, a one-handed dagger that restores 2% of the damage you deal as health and deals 15% more damage to enemies with full health. It's a great choice for all you stealthy assassins, especially once you upgrade its perks.