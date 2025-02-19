Woedica's Inheritance treasure map solution in Avowed

The Woedica's Inheritance treasure map in Avowed is harder than it first looks. While it's easy to figure out that it's hidden outside Paradis' walls, that's not exactly narrowing things down much. Not only that, but you'll also need to open a hidden door before you can claim your goodies.

Given the previous owner of these special gloves buried them (supposedly) at Woedica's behest, I wasn't expecting it to be a breeze. After patrolling Paradis' outskirts, I've tracked down Woedica's Inheritance so you can save yourself the effort.

If you'd like to discover this treasure map for yourself, you can buy the map from Sanza's Emporium in Paradis Hightown. While you're there, it would be wise to find all the Mapping the Living Lands cartographer locations too to save you multiple trips back to this clueless cartographer.

Woedica's Inheritance treasure map solution

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

The Woedica's Inheritance treasure is in a secret room in the eastern wall of Paradis, near the God's Gate Beacon in the Southern Embrace of Dawnshore.

To reach this location:

Travel to the God's Gate fast-travel point and turn to face the eastern entrance of Paradis Walk forward and turn left at the base of the staircase to take a hidden path between a rock and Paradis' wall Stick to the right against Paradis and continue until you reach the hidden door in the wall Turn to your right and activate the button on the wall next to the large pink flower Enter the hidden room and open the chest to claim the treasure

It turns out that this Steel Garrote soldier hid their gloves–and Woedica's 'inheritance'–right under our noses. Clearly it worked, too, as I thought I had fully searched the perimeter of Paradis for secrets and loot until I stumbled upon this treasure map.